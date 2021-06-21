Who are the Americans riding the Tour de France 2021?
Just four riders from the US are currently down on the start list for the race around France
There is less than a week until the start of the 2021 Tour de France and teams have already started announcing their squad line-ups with some American riders making the cut.
Currently, just four US rider have been put down on the start list with three of them being officially selected by their teams.
Each rider is at a different team with varying levels of expectations going into the race, with some being key support riders with chances of stage wins and good GC placings to riders likely looking to get into a breakaway.
>>> Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: The best discounts in 2021
Sepp Kuss
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) is probably the biggest name in US cycling at the moment due to his success as a support rider for two time Vuelta a España winner and Tour runner up, Primož Roglič.
However, he has shown that his climbing ability is one of the best in the world, with his time trialing ability potentially keeping him away from the team leader's limelight. Kuss has impressed once again this season with strong climbing performances throughout the season starting at the UAE Tour all the way up to the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Kuss will be the last man in the mountains for Roglič with Steven Kruijswijk, Jonas Vingegaard, Robert Gesink and Wout van Aert expected to be the build-up riders.
Brandon McNulty
Brandon McNulty has shown that he could be the next big general classification rider for the US as he has a very good time trial as well as an amazingly fast kick, which he has used on a few occasions to get surprisingly good stage placings.
The UAE Team Emirates man took the leaders jersey at the Tour of the Basque Country through a breakaway much to the surprise of the likes of Roglič, but he will be one of the key men for defending champion, Tadej Pogačar in the mountains.
Neilson Powless
Neilson Powless is another talented young rider who shows a lot of promise in the general classification with a strong time trial and good climbing legs on his day. However, the EF Education-Nippo rider does look like he needs work on consistency as he yoyoed about at the recent Tour de Suisse.
Powless, who wore the best young riders jersey for a few stages in Switzerland, will be the key man for leader Rigoberto Urán as well as pocket rocket Sergio Higuita in the high mountains with potential opportunities for break success also coming his way.
Sean Bennett
Sean Bennett is not as well known as the three above but he can still create some very exciting racing for a team that looks set to be in every break at the Tour.
Bennett, who is a bit of a puncher/Classics rider, will hope that he can maybe get into the breaks in the early stages and perhaps get hold of the mountains jersey. There are a few lumpy stages later on in the race that would suit him very nicely too for a potential stage win.
He doesn't really have a leader to support apart from maybe trying to set up Max Walscheid for a tilt in the sprints.
Other Americans that we could possibly see in the Tour who have not yet been confirmed are Quinn Simmons, Kiel Reijnen (both Trek-Segafredo), Will Barta, Lawson Craddock, Logan Owen (all EF Education-Nippo), Ian Garrison (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Chad Haga and Kevin Vermaerke (both DSM).
Canada also has three riders at the race with Israel Start-Up Nation leader Michael Woods being the headline name.
Other names are from the French-speaking side of the country with Hugo Houle lining up for Astana-Premier Tech and Guillaume Boivin joining Woods at Israel Start-Up Nation.
-
-
Tom Pidcock: I'm going to Tokyo Olympics to win gold
The British all-rounder is confident despite an injury set back after crashing earlier this month
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: The best discounts in 2021
This is the place to find the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, with great discounts on cycling shoes, GPS units, tires, helmets, sunglasses and much more!
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Here are all the Brits down to ride the Tour de France 2021
Eight of Britain's own will be taking to the start line in Brest in under a week's time
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
A closer look at the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the Tour de France 2021
The team has promised to bring more exciting racing to the Tour this summer
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Julian Alaphilippe reveals his key objective for Tour de France 2021
The world champion comes to the Tour in good form after an entertaining showing at the Tour de Suisse
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Who will win the green jersey at the 2021 Tour de France? We rate the contenders
Sam Bennett should be defending the points classification barring injury - but who could challenge him for the title?
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Women's Tour de France to be sponsored by Zwift on four-year deal
The virtual platform has committed to a long-term sponsorship to help the race through its formative years
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Dan Martin confirmed for Israel Start-Up Nation's 2021 Tour de France squad
The Irishman joins Froome and Woods in the team after racing a strong Giro d'Italia
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish: 'I've packed a suitcase for the Tour de France'
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider could be called upon to replace Sam Bennett who is an injury doubt
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Pascal Ackermann: 'Ralph Denk did not keep his word' on Tour de France selection
The German missed out on Tour de France selection for Bora-Hansgrohe after a winless season so far
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •