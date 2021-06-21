Who's going to win the 2021 Tour de France? Cycling Weekly's preview show
Our preview show gives you the lowdown on the upcoming French Grand Tour
The 2021 Tour de France is upon us!
The biggest bike race of the year will see the best riders battle it out for stage wins, intermediate sprints, king of the mountains points, and most importantly, the yellow jersey.
In Cycling Weekly's preview show, this year's route is poured over, with the Grand Départ in Brittany promising fireworks from the off, before a double ascent of Mont Ventoux and a climactic GC battle in the Pyrenees.
Tadej Pogačar will have the number one on his book, as UAE Team Emirates have bolstered their squad in the hopes of defending the Slovenian's yellow jersey, and is set to go up against his compatriot, Jumbo-Visma's Primož Roglič, who he beat in stunning fashion last year.
It's not just about the two Slovenians, however, as Ineos boast three Grand Tour winners in their eight-man squad. Geraint Thomas is vying for a second yellow jersey after his 2018 win, yet Richard Carapaz is looking formidable, while Richie Porte won the recent Critérium du Dauphiné and 2020 Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart makes his Tour debut.
Movistar's Miguel Ángel López will have hopefully ironed out his time trialling problems, that cost him dearly, as two pan-flat races against the clock give this year's race a more traditional feel, the first TT being on stage five and the second closing out the general classification race on stage 20.
In between the GC action, the fast men will have their turn on the eight flat stage of the 2021 French Grand Tour.
Mark Cavendish is a late substitute for last year's green jersey winner Sam Bennett (so late that our show had already been recorded when it was sounding like Bennett would be fit to defend his points classification). Deceuninck - Quick-Step will face stiff competition in the form of not only Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan and Arnaud Démare, but also the likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).
The Van der Poel vs Van Aert battle from the spring will reconvene on French roads, going head-to-head in the battle between the Dutch and Belgian national champions.
-
Nic Dlamini fulfills childhood dream as the first Black South African to ride the Tour de France
The 25-year-old says it feels surreal 'to come from a small township and then to go to the Tour de France'
By Jonny Long •
-
Geraint Thomas: 'You need to be able to do everything well to win the Tour, it's not just about climbing'
The Brit gives his preview of the upcoming French Grand Tour where he will be vying for the yellow jersey
By Jonny Long •
-
Ineos announce their full Tour de France 2021 squad
Here is the eight-man team the British outfit will be taking to the French Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Bob Jungels will miss Tour de France to undergo surgery, 'relieved' to have found problem affecting performance
He says it's a 'huge disappointment' to miss out on not just the Tour, but also his national championships and the Olympic Games
By Jonny Long •
-
No Tour de France for Mark Cavendish as Sam Bennett is confirmed fit by Lefevere
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss said taking Cavendish as well would cause too much doubt in Bennett's mind
By Jonny Long •
-
Who will win the green jersey at the 2021 Tour de France? We rate the contenders
Sam Bennett should be defending the points classification barring injury - but who could challenge him for the title?
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Women's Tour de France to be sponsored by Zwift on four-year deal
The virtual platform has committed to a long-term sponsorship to help the race through its formative years
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Primož Roglič: 'I am not the favourite for the Tour de France'
The Slovenian says there are as many as 20 riders who can win the yellow jersey
By Chris Marshall-Bell •