Why are bike riders in Sierra Leone racing in Team GB kit?

A local cycling team at this year’s SiS Tour de Lunsar (opens in new tab), the biggest bike race in Sierra Leone, turned up to the start line on Wednesday wearing an assortment of Team GB kit.

There were skinsuits and jerseys, mismatched in white and blue, some dating back around a decade.

But where did it all come from?

Sources involved with the Lunsar Cycling Team, the team wearing the kit, revealed to Cycling Weekly that the GB gear came as part of a donation from the Hayter family, and was previously owned by Ineos Grenadiers duo Ethan and Leo.

The kit was offered to the team by the brothers’ father, Tim Hayter, who had gathered a collection of his sons’ old GB academy gear over the years, much of it still unworn.

Earlier this year, Tim tweeted about his surplus of clothing (opens in new tab), writing: “Anyone know how best to dispose of 10 years accumulation of old cycling kit? Just bin it?”

One of those who responded was Tom Owen, founder of cycling marketing company Fausto Agency, who helps fundraise for the Tour de Lunsar. “I can ship it on to Sierra Leone where it will get hundreds of hours more use,” Owen said.

Fast forward to this Wednesday morning, and a raft of riders competing in the Tour de Lunsar’s junior race rolled out wearing the Hayters’ old kit.

Looking good people 😎All the kit worn by @lunsarcycling juniors at the #SISTourDeLunsar has been kidly donated by the Hayter's! @leohayter @ethan_hayter@Willowman66#FuelledByScience pic.twitter.com/qvl55zYJ0CApril 26, 2023 See more

This is not the first time local riders at the race have worn donated clothing. In previous years, Lunsar Cycling Team members have been photographed wearing EF Pro Cycling jerseys, donated by Lachlan Morton at the end of the 2019 season. The Australian also sent shoes, helmets, mitts, caps and bib shorts to the squad.

“The haul donated by Lachlan Morton has quickly become the best cycling kit in the whole of Sierra Leone, such is the position the country is in,” the team wrote on its website at the time. Access to quality cycling equipment is scarce in Sierra Leone, a country considered among the poorest in the world.

The Lunsar Cycling Team continued: “We are always open to kit donations whatever type of cycling kit it is, old and new.”

Other riders who have donated kit include Dan Martin, previously of UAE Team Emirates and Israel-Premier Tech, and FDJ-Suez’s Grace Brown, who Cycling Weekly understands made a sizeable donation for those competing in the race.

Founded a decade ago by bike mechanic Abdul Karim Kamara, the five-day Tour de Lunsar comprises a junior race, a women’s race and a four-stage men’s event, which concludes this Sunday 30 April.

Further information about donating to the Lunsar Cycling Team can be found on the team's website (opens in new tab).