Wout van Aert jokes he'll try to stop Mark Cavendish winning again at Tour de France 'especially for Eddy Merckx'
The Dutchman finished second on stage 10 of the 2021 race in Valence
Wout van Aert has joked that he will aim to deny Mark Cavendish in his quest to become the holder of the most Tour de France stages in history on behalf of his compatriot Eddy Merckx.
Van Aert, riding for Jumbo-Visma, finished second on stage 10 of the race in Valence on Tuesday, unable to get past Cavendish who won his third stage of the 2021 edition.
Victory for the Briton moves him onto 33 career stage wins in the Tour, just one behind the record of 34 set by legendary rider Merckx.
Cavendish could equal the record later this week, but Van Aert quipped that he will try and add to his tally of three Tour wins to prevent Cavendish surpassing his fellow Belgian.
"I will try to win especially for Eddy," he laughed to Belgian broadcaster Sporza. "And also a bit for myself."
Strong winds threatened to disrupt the finale of stage 10 with echelons briefly forming and the peloton riding into a headwind in the finishing straight.
Cavendish was led out perfectly by his Deceuninck - Quick Step teammates, and Van Aert's strategy was to remain behind them before launching his move in the final 200 metres.
"I came out of Cavendish's slipstream, but in the wind I couldn't completely make up the gap," he reflected.
>>> Read our full race report as Mark Cavendish wins yet again in the Tour de France
"I deliberately didn't want to go ahead of Cav with the headwind, but it didn't give me much time to get any closer either.
"I have no excuses: he was faster. I was where everyone wants to be in this Tour: on the Quick Step train.
"I have to thank Mike Teunissen. The teamwork was beautiful. It is motivating to make something out of it in this Tour."
Van Aert and his Jumbo-Visma team have had an indifferent start to the Tour, with their leader Primož Roglič abandoning after stage eight and the entire team suffering a number of crashes.
Joan Vingegaard is fourth on GC, but the team have yet to win a stage of this year's race, with 11 days of racing remaining.
-
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage 10 of the 2021 race?
Stage 10 kicked off the second week with no major crashes as the race looks towards Ventoux
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish says third stage win was down to ‘old school, textbook’ lead-out
The Brit took another victory in this year’s race, having been dropped on this stage back in 2015
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage 10 of the 2021 race?
Stage 10 kicked off the second week with no major crashes as the race looks towards Ventoux
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish wins yet again as he takes victory on stage 10 of the Tour de France
The Briton moves onto 33 Tour de France stage wins following a superb lead-out
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France stage 10 LIVE: Albertville to Valence
Live updates as sprinters get another opportunity after the first rest day
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Eddy Merckx criticises Mathieu van der Poel's decision to quit Tour de France
The cycling legend also described Mark Cavendish's return to form as a "miracle"
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Chris Froome: 'I've got my running shoes in the car so I'm ready for Ventoux'
The four-time Tour de France champion looks back on the last time the race went up Mont Ventoux
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France 2021: Five things to look out for in the second week
Can Pogačar be tested, Cavendish in green, and double Mont Ventoux - don't miss these moments
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Anna van der Breggen's time trial at the Giro Donne was so fast she eliminated a dozen riders
The world champion is on course for yet another victory in the 10-day stage race
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Best of the Tour de France rest day tweets, featuring Mark Cavendish, Patrick Lefevere and Bradley Wiggins
There is no rest to be found on the rest day when there are this many 10/10 tweets flying about the place
By Jonny Long •