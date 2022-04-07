Wout van Aert shouldn't race Paris-Roubaix after positive Covid-19 test, doctors claim
His Jumbo-Visma team will wait to see if he is fully fit before confirming his involvement, or lack thereof, in the Monument
Doctors have suggested Wout van Aert shouldn't race Paris-Roubaix on April 17, claiming he needs time to regain full fitness after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.
After returning a positive test last Thursday, Van Aert has spent a week in isolation, as per Belgium's rules. He missed the Tour of Flanders as a result, and Jumbo-Visma haven't confirmed when he will return to racing now he is able to leave his home.
Instead, the team will wait until Van Aert feels fit again, which could put his Paris-Roubaix involvement in jeopardy.
Jumbo-Visma's sporting director Arthur van Dongen told Het Laatste Nieuws (opens in new tab): "It's too early to say anything sensible about that [his return].
“The first step in the process is to wait until Wout is no longer ill. We cannot say how many days that will take. When he feels fit again, we will do some medical checks. If those are good, the last step will come: then we have to see if it makes sense to let him race in terms of performance.”
UCI regulations stipulate riders to complete a series of medical and physiological tests in their return to racing from Covid-19. In order to compete in Paris-Roubaix next weekend, Van Aert would therefore have to prove his fitness to both his team and the governing body.
However, doctors have argued he shouldn't start the race at all.
In response to Belgian pundit Michel Wuyts, who claimed Van Aert had a "50-50" chance of starting Paris-Roubaix, virologist Marc Van Ranst said the Jumbo-Visma shouldn't race the Monument so soon after contracting the virus.
Van Ranst tweeted (opens in new tab): "The chance of Roubaix should not be 50-50 but zero. After a Covid-19 infection, the body (and thus the heart) should not be overloaded too quickly. Wout van Aert will win Paris-Roubaix, but not this year. It's best for professional athletes to take a full recovery and then build up slowly."
Belgian Cycling doctor, Tom Tueglinkx, concurs, suggesting a longer rest is preferable. Despite this, he also acknowledges Van Aert only suffered with mild symptoms of the virus, therefore making his situation somewhat different to the guidelines.
Tueglinkx said: "Our guideline is that after an infection you stay on the sidelines for at least seven, preferably 10, days. That's the general rule, but the final decision lies with the team doctor. One advantage is that Wout only had mild symptoms."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
'Time to act': Rider calls for new rules on cars and motorbikes in races after near miss
Kévin van Melsen reacts on social media after near miss at Itzulia Basque Country
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Bahrain-Victorious terminate rider's contract after Covid rule breaches
Alejandro Osorio dismissed by team after just eight days of racing for team
By Adam Becket • Published
-
With no Van Aert or Van der Poel, who can win the cyclocross World Championships?
Tom Pidcock, Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts will be among the favourites to win in Arkansas at the end of the month
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel's cyclocross debut reservations: 'I don't know if I have the legs yet to follow Wout van Aert'
The Dutchman is hoping to surprise himself, but has downplayed his chances due to a delayed start
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Wout van Aert's Mont Ventoux stage-winning bike selling for over €13,000 as bids increase
The Belgian's bike is the most expensive of the 24 Cervélos being auctioned by Jumbo-Visma
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Wout van Aert crowned Belgian Sportsman of the Year again
Jumbo-Visma star wins national title for the second year in a row
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert could miss his first cyclocross race of season through illness: 'It is not the intention to take risks'
The Belgian woke up with a cold on Tuesday and missed Wednesday's Crystal Bicycle awards ceremony
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
A work of Aert: How Wout van Aert is redefining what it means to be a bike racer
With victories in time trials and bunch sprints, over iconic mountains, stage races and classics, Wout van Aert is redefining what it means to be a bike racer
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'As an avid NFT and cycling fan, I couldn't resist': Wout van Aert's NFTs eventually sold for €47,000
The Belgian sold the digital images of his victories at Strade Bianche, Mont Ventoux, and the Champs-Elysées in an auction
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Images of Wout van Aert's biggest wins sold as NFTs, bids top $2000 after 24 hours
Bids are flying in for images of Wout van Aert winning up Mont Ventoux, on the Champs-Élysées and at Strade Bianche
By Jonny Long • Published