A first look at Specialized's revamped family of Recon off-road shoes, designed for versatility and diverse budgets

After a year of top-tier S-Works product launches, 2024 focuses on the everyday rider instead. Following February's mid-tier Torch shoe collection launch, Specialized's trickle-down products continue with today's revamped Recon off-road shoe collection.

The off-road shoe family consists of three updated models: the Recon 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0. All three sport S-Works-inspired design elements, durable construction, and all-new Stride technology, which aims to balance sole stiffness with walkability.

From commuting around town to racing for the gravel podium, the Recon family is meant to offer something for everyone and every budget.

S-Works-inspired with added walkability

(Image credit: Specialized)

The latest S-Works Recon shoe, launched in March 2023, is the result of a complete redesign, borrowing many of the updates from the top-end S-Works Torch road shoe , including an asymmetrical heel, a new sole design and an all-new upper with updated BOA routing, which eliminates the need for a separate toe strap.

As the brand's top-end gravel race shoe, the S-Works Recon is featherlight and stiff-soled but also optimized for power transfer, more so than comfort and walkability. It also comes with a price tag of $450/ £385 / €400. The new Recon 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 borrow features and styles from their top-end sibling but also factor in everyday walking and riding comfort as well as more inclusive pricing.

"We designed the Recon 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0 for riders who obsess over dirt-driven adventures and are looking for shoes that offer optimal comfort paired with efficiency and durability," says Specialized. "Our all-new Stride technology is featured in all three shoes and combines two things that have never lived in harmony before—a balanced stiffness for efficient power transfer and flexibility in the outsole and forefoot for added confidence off the bike."

In redesigning the Recon collection, Specialized recognized that its stiff, lightweight soles may help riders win gravel races, but the rigidity is less than ideal for days that require a healthy dose of hike-a-biking.

"With our improved Stride technology, adding a little hike to your bike becomes a breeze," the brand promises. "Stride technology is featured in the Recon 1.0, 2.0 & 3.0, enabling riders of all levels to have a comfortable and confidence-inspiring off-bike experience, whether you're hiking something unrideable or heading to the coffee shop after the ride."

Specialized's solution to achieving a balance between walkability and efficiency involves a flexible upper surrounding the toe box and a flexible outsole paired with a rigid plate beneath the cleat. This is meant to keep the pedal stroke stiff yet the surrounding package flexible for walking. The revamped Recon shoes also sport significantly different tread patterns than the S-Works version.

The family of Recon shoes

(Image credit: Specialized)

Recon 1.0

$120 / £100

Considered the Swiss Army Knife of the collection, the entry-level Recon was designed for commuters and, casual mixed-terrain riders and even spin cyclists in mind.

Centered around comfort and versatility, the Recon 1.0 features a road-inspired design, an all-road outsole, an injected-nylon plate for power transfer and a single L6 BOA closure with a Dyneema lace. The lightest of the series, the Recon 1.0 has a claimed weight of 582 grams for a size 42 pair.

Recon 2.0

$180 / £165

For the mid-range model, upgrades include a Li2 BOA Closure paired with a forefoot strap, a seamless upper and a chunky, off-road tread. Made for those who seek out trails and gravel roads for all-day adventures, the 2.0 also features a TPU toe cap and mudguard for added durability, no matter what the trail might throw at you.

Recon 3.0

$250 / £210

Topping the collection, the Recon 3.0 is a not-so-distant relative to the S-Works Recon with a carbon-weave plate, a laser-perforated seamless upper, dual Li2 Boa closures and a grippy tread for a race-ready package.

The 3.0 was designed for those seeking Personal Bests or podiums and with it riders no longer have to "sacrifice comfort, durability, off-the-bike capability when searching for an efficient race-ready shoe," Specialized promises.

The shoe is also 10 grams lighter than the previous generation, weighing a claimed 690 grams for a pair in size 42.

The Recon 3.0 - First Ride Review

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

We received the Recon 3.0 for review, and I was keen to see how it compares to its S-Works sibling, in which I have ridden thousands of miles this past year, including the 352-mile Unbound XL race.

My time with the new shoes has been brief thus far but my first impression of the Recon 3.0 is that despite Specialized's assertion that it's a "not-so-distant relative" of the S-Works model, the Recon 3.0 feels like a different shoe entirely. This is not bad per se; it's just different.

Among the good differences are the tread –made of a new material and sporting a pattern with at least twice as many knobs– and the different BOA closures.

The S-Works Recon sports just 8 knobs – 3 knobs on the toes and heels each and 2 large knobs on either side of the cleat. The redesigned tread pattern on the Recon 3.0 features 19 knobs! There are 7 above the cleat, 2 large C-shaped knobs around the cleat, 5 tiny ones below the arch and 5 on the heel – that's a lot of knobs. I like the softer, gripper material used on these knobs and the tread does indeed provide very stable footing.

For the Recon 3.0, Specialized copied the BOA lace pattern of the S-Works version, but the two dials are now the Li2 model. While this plastic model doesn't feel as luxurious as the previous metal-cover S3 system, it's still an upgrade from the S-Works model due to its effectiveness. In the past year, I've had to replace two sets of the S3 dials after dirt and grime got caught in the mechanism and caused it to seize up. I'm hoping for better luck with the Li2 dials, which also lay flatter on the show.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook) (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook) (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook) (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook) (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook) (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The shoe's upper sports Specialized's XPEL material, which is intended to shed water. As a resident of the Pacific NorthWET, this is a welcomed addition as water lingers on the trails long into the summer months.

As expected from a shoe that is $200 cheaper than the S-Works model, the Recon 3.0 is also heavier and, given that it features a carbon plate rather than a full-carbon sole, less stiff but those aren't necessarily bad things. A lot of my gravel rides turn to Type-2 adventures, so I, for one, will gladly compromise some stiffness for increased hike-a-bike capability and comfort.

The biggest change, however, is the change in fit. I received the Recon 3.0 in a size 39, my usual size in Specialized shoes, and found it to be about a half size too big so be mindful of that when shopping online.

The slight misfit in size aside, the shoe feels comfortable, stable and stiff enough for a long day in (and out of) the saddle. True to form, I spent my first ride in these shoes climbing over downed trees and wading through some remnants of snow without losing my footing.

Look for a full-length review soon.