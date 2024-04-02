A first look at Specialized's revamped family of Recon off-road shoes, designed for versatility and diverse budgets

From commuting around town to racing for the gravel podium, the Recon family is meant to offer something for everyone

Specialized's revamped Recon 3.0 shoes
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
After a year of top-tier S-Works product launches, 2024 focuses on the everyday rider instead. Following February's mid-tier Torch shoe collection launch, Specialized's trickle-down products continue with today's revamped Recon off-road shoe collection. 

The off-road shoe family consists of three updated models: the Recon 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0. All three sport S-Works-inspired design elements, durable construction, and all-new Stride technology, which aims to balance sole stiffness with walkability. 

Specialized's revamped Recon 3.0 shoes
