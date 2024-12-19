Are modern framesets killing mechanical groupsets?

The latest crop of carbon race bikes pay little heed to mechanical shifting - but does that matter?

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 chainset fitted to a Canyon Aeroad road bike
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

Modern road and gravel bikes are highly engineered objects. It’s commonplace for their release to be accompanied by a white paper, detailing Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling, wind tunnel testing - and data - lots of data. As a result the bikes we ride today are, largely, faster and more comfortable than their predecessors.

Trek Madone SLR road bike

Many high-end race bikes like the latest Trek Madone SLR are now compatible with electronic groupsets only

(Image credit: Trek)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1