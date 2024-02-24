Back to basics: 'Standard' aero bikes triumph at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

The cobbled classics have historically brought with them a whole host of event-specific bike tech. Suspension systems, specialist framesets, and even auto-inflating tyres have all been used in the last few years, but the winners of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad did so on pretty standard bikes - so are they hard as nails, or have aero road bikes just got better?

Jan Tratnik's Cervelo S5

After escaping with Nils Polit in the final few kilometres, Men's winner Jan Tratnik waited patiently on the German's wheel before hitting the wind with a confident sprint in the last 200m.

The Slovenian finished three seconds ahead of Polit to claim his first victory since the stage two time trial in the 2023 Vuelta a Burgos. He did so aboard his Cervelo S5, which had only a few minor tweaks for the first cobbled race of the year.

The Cervelo S5 frameset has been the go-to weapon for the dominant Visma Lease-a-bike squad on all parcours from Grand Tours to flat sprint finishes in the last couple of years.

Unlike other teams this weekend, the Dutch squad opted to keep their bikes almost stock, besides some small adaptions to tyre pressure and tubeless setup.

Tratnik and the rest of the Visma Lease-a-bike squad rode 30mm Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR tyres with Vitorria's Air Liner tyre liner in order to reduce the chance of punctures. Mechanic Bart Kennis told us that the riders were running tyre pressures "between 3 [45 PSI] and 4.5 bar [65 PSI]", a testament to modern day tubeless technology.

Kennis also mentioned that in combination with the Reserve 40|44 wheelset were "faster" aerodynamically when paired with the wider 30mm rubber. The S5's 34mm tyre clearance was plenty to cope with the 30mm tyres, even with the reserve wheel's super wide 25mm internal rim width.

The Slovenian also opted for some larger than standard chainrings, pairing a 54/41 chainset to his 10-33 Sram Red cassette. For perspective, this means his biggest gear, a 54/10 is roughly equivalent to running a 60t chainring on a Shimano setup with an 11t rear sprocket.

Other than that, the bike was totally standard. Earlier in the day we spoke to DSM Mechanic Bruno Maltar, who indicated that DSM riders were using a similarly standard setup.

"The technology today is so much further on than just 5 years ago," he said, explaining the cobbled classics are "just another day" for the mechanics, thanks to more capable aero bikes.

Marianne Vos' Cervelo S5

Despite repeated attacks from Lidl-Trek's Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin Van Anrooije, the Women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad came down to a sprint finish allowing a dominant to Marianne Vos claim victory.

Much like the men's squad, the Visma Lease-a-bike Women's team were all riding the tried and tested Cervelo S5. Vos too switched out the usual 28mm tyres in favour of the more comfortable 30mm versions.

Vos kept her Sram Red eTap AXS groupset a little more standard up front with a 50/37t chainset, but did change the run of the mill 10-33 cassette out for a wider range 10-36 variant for the steeper gradients.

We've got eyes on the ground for the opening weekend of cobbled racing, so stay tuned for more tech coming soon.