Basso brings down the cost of premium features with 'accessible' Venta R

Basso has released the Venta R, a new road bike designed to deliver performance at an accessible price point; it retails for $3,339 in the US (that's around £2,600, though we're still waiting for confirmed UK prices).

The bike’s accessibility also extends to its all-rounder profile. The Italian marque - which is generally associated with high end race bikes - says it has blended aero tube shapes and integrated technology with more forgiving geometry. The result, it believes, is "set to revolutionize the cycling landscape".

Bold statements aside, the Venta R does appear ready to address a very real problem, that of affordability. Today’s road bikes can be eye-wateringly expensive, especially if you’re after a frame with WorldTour credentials. By using a lower grade of carbon, and equipping the bike with high-performing yet functional components - such as Shimano’s mechanical 12-speed 105 groupset - with the Venta R, Basso has avoided the exorbitant price tag while still claiming to offer a bike that’s fast, agile and fun to ride.

Likewise, it seems to recognise that while many of us may want the aerodynamic benefits of a race bike, we don’t want to have to contort ourselves into a pretzel to achieve this. Similarly, we also want a bike that’s stable in cross-winds and on descents, safe in the knowledge that the disparity between Tom Pidcock’s bike handling skills and ours is likely considerable.

Basso says the Vento R’s aero tubing is "carefully balanced to avoid extremes". The frame still incorporates design elements such as a rear-wheel cutout and low seat stays but also features a stack height and reach that’s suited to a wider range of riders.

According to the geometry chart, a size 53 has a stack height of 571mm and a reach of 381mm. Compare this to the Diamante, Basso’s top-tier race machine, which in the same size has a stack of 558.8 and a reach of 384.8. Interestingly, the R’s numbers are slightly more forgiving than the existing Vento Disc. The choice of sizes is expansive, with seven options ranging from a 43 to a 61.

The frameset is made from Torayca T700 carbon fiber, which Basso says is chosen for its blend of "lightness, durability and value". The claimed weight for a complete build in a size 53 is 8.8Kg. To achieve the clean look of its more expensive race bike, it shares two pieces of technology - the 3B Clamp System Gen 2 and Microtech’s Integrated Cables Headset.

The clamp is ‘invisible’ and combines with the Heart carbon seatpost to provide 'seamless' integration with the frame. Basso says the system uses a vulcanized steel 'plank', which aims to reduce vibrations and enhance comfort. Microtech’s headset enables the cables to be hidden while, according to Basso, still allowing for ease of maintenance.

Modern road bikes with lower price tags are routinely let down by inferior components. Typically it is the wheels that suffer most. Basso has opted to equip the Venta R with Microtech MCT wheels, which feature a rim height of 27mm alongside an internal rim width of 21mm. Both measurements fit in with the bike’s all-rounder guise, with the rim width allowing for wider tires; the frameset can accommodate tires up to 35mm.

The choice of the Shimano 105 R7100 12-Speed Groupset would also seem a sensible match to the rest of the bike’s characteristics. The use of traditional cables for shifting rather than electronics keeps the price down, while a compact chainset with a 11-34 cassette across 12 speeds should ensure plenty of range for varied terrain.

Our tech writer Joe Baker is currently reviewing the Basso Venta R and we’ll be publishing his full ride review at a later date. Until then visit bassobikes.com for more information.