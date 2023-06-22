Bike envy: Andy Kessler's limited edition Chris King x OPEN WI.DE

As part of its Bike of the Month series, OPEN Cycle today unveiled a Chris King x OPEN limited edition WI.DE frameset for those who love all things purple. Just 15 of these custom in-Italy painted framesets will be produced and are sold with Chris King’s Dropset headset in the 3D violet color that inspired the project. A matching Chris King GRD 23 wheelset with 3D Violet hubs is also available but sold separately.

“This bike, for me, it’s a lot of history,” says Andy Kessler, OPEN’s co-founder.

Andy Kessler with his custom, limited edition Chris King OPEN WI.DE bike (Image credit: OPEN Cycle)

Kessler started in the bike business in 1989, around the time when Chris King introduced its first color-anodized components. Following silver and black components, the vibrant shade of purple was its first foray in bright colors and, per Chris King, it “became a runaway success and launched the colored anodization program that has been a cornerstone of our aesthetic ever since.“

In the three decades that have passed since, Kessler has spent his entire career in the bike industry and via Scott and Cannondale, ultimately worked his way up to the position of CEO at the Swiss cycling Brand BMC. Here he’s credited for growing BMC from a small domestic name into a globally recognized and respected brand. He then went on to Cervélo, where he worked alongside his now-business partner and OPEN co-founder, Gerard Vroomen.

The 80s-inspired purple, Kessler says, is “basically going back to where I started. I think it’s a funky, cool, exciting combination."

The Chris King Dropset2 in 3D Violet (Image credit: OPEN Cycle)

Chris King's slogan (Image credit: OPEN Cycle)

Kessler’s own bike, pictured here, features an impressive amount of purple anodized components, including Chris King’s 3D Violet dropset and hubs, and an Ingrid Components drivetrain. Even Ultradynamico’s Rosé tires are a light shade of pastel purple.

The build is completed with a Brooks B13 saddle, an Enve seatpost and cockpit, and SRAM shifters.

An INGRID drivetrain in limited edition colors (Image credit: OPEN Cycle)

Chris King GRD 23 wheels with, of course, 3D Violet hubs (Image credit: OPEN Cycle)

The bold, custom paint job features many nods to the American components brand with little Chris King bee logos throughout and the slogan “it rolls good with angry bee sounds” printed on the chainstay.

Again, only 15 framesets will be produced, retailing for €3900 EUR (Chris King Dropset included). The matching Chris King GRD23 wheelset is also available for €3100/ $2850.

Little Chris King bee logos can be found throughout (Image credit: OPEN Cycle)

INGRID POP crankset (Image credit: OPEN Cycle)

The complete build:

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle) (Image credit: OPEN Cycle)