Campy compatible: Classified launches a 13-speed cassette
By adding a new 13-speed cassette, the innovative shifting system becomes Campagnolo Ekar compatible
The innovative Belgian shifting company, Classified, today unveiled its 13-speed cassette, Powershift technology compatible with Campagnolo Ekar.
The “front derailleur killer” system is already 11- and 12-speed compatible, both mechanical and electronic, and has been seen being widely used with SRAM and Shimano drivetrains, in WorldTour road racing and gravel events alike.
The 11-36T Classified 13-speed cassette offers a 477% gear range and is compatible with a Campagnolo Ekar chain and the existing Powershift hub units already on the market.
The machined cassette weighs 242 grams with the lock ring included and retails for €279.
Arguably the most innovative shifting system since the emergence of electronic shifting, the Powershift technology is an internal 2 speed integrated rear hub that acts much like a two-ring front crankset does.
With the push of a Bluetooth button on the handlebars, the two internal speeds offer a 30 percent change in gearing, effectively replacing the need for a second chainring in the front. It gives the rider all the benefits of a 1x drivetrain with the gear range of a 2x system.
Since making its debut at Eurobike in 2021, investors, bike and wheel manufacturers and some of the World's best cyclists alike have been clamoring to be part of the revolution.
"I believe in technology as a critical element of performance and cycling itself. And Classified is the future of cycling," stated Classics legend Philippe Gilbert, who is one of the financial backers of the Belgian company alongside fellow legend Tom Boonen, sprinting greats Andre Greipel and Marcel Kittel and multi-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Anna van der Breggen.
Our editors have tested the Classified Powershift hub for both road and gravel riding purposes, and were impressed.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
