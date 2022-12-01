Classified raises 22M Euros in funding, expands into e-bike market

Classified Powershift Technology is really hitting its stride. After eight years of development, Classified debuted its front-derailleur-killing Powershift system at Eurobike in 2021, where it won the Gold Award for design and innovation. And it's only being going up from there.

UCI accredited, the revolutionary shifting technology was spotted at the WorldTour this season and is financially backed by the likes of Classic legend Tom Boonen, sprinting greats Andre Greipel and Marcel Kittel and multi-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Anna van der Breggen.

The industry came around quickly, too, with bike manufacturers like Ridley, Factor, Pilot Cycles, Rose and Allied all lining up to roll out Classified-equipped bikes, while Mavic, FFWD, DT Swiss, Enve, Reynolds, Boyd and Spinergy are all set to produce wheelsets around the Classified hub.

Today, Classified announced it has raised an impressive 22 million euros in funding, led by Active Partners, who are also the investors behind Rapha and Evans Cycles.

“We are excited by [founders] Mathias and Roëll’s vision to transform the future of cycling and look forward to helping the team to accelerate their product development, invest in the Classified brand and distribution, build strategic partnerships and accelerate the widespread adoption of their technology by the industry and riders around the world,” said Nick Evans, Managing Partner at Active Partners in a statement.

The new investment will be used to strengthen business development, with a strong focus on the US and European markets alike.

Classified also announced it will expand into the e-bike market with the aim of making lighter, more durable and efficient transmission for electric bikes.

"With our new investment and an appetite for disrupting the cycling industry we are well equipped to take our technology to riders around the world. We have reached agreements with over 40 brands and are looking to expand our business as a supplier to the largest OE brands in the world," foreshadowed Mathias Plouvier, Co-Founder and CEO at Classified.

Arguably the biggest innovation in gear shifting since the emergence of electronic shifting, the Powershift System offers a wireless two-speed shifting system integrated in the rear hub, effectively replacing the need for a second chainring in the front.

The rear hub is internally geared and can switch between the two speeds with the push of a Bluetooth button on the handlebars. The 30 percent change in gearing acts much like a two-ring front crankset does.

Best of all, this shifting system allows you to change gears swiftly and crisply even under full load, while standing still or with a drivetrain bogged down with mud.

What you get is the aesthetics and benefits of a 1x system with the gear offering and straight chain lines of a 2x system.

Want to learn more? Read our first-ride review of Classified on the road or our Classified for gravel racing review.