Canyon releases the Grail 2022 line-up complete with new paint jobs, fresh specs and accessories designed to deepen the bike’s all-purpose credentials

Canyon has refreshed its Grail gravel bike for 2022 with a few subtle and not-so-subtle tweaks, while increasing the number of builds available. All told there are 10 different models on offer for 2022 across three ranges: the AL, the CF and the CFX.

According to Canyon, the Grail is created as an “all-seasons, all-surfaces, all-conditions" bike. While its fat-tyred cousin, the Grizl, is aimed firmly at those wanting to get off the beaten track the Grail has always been Canyon’s take on the ‘all-road’ adventure bike, a machine that can perform across a variety of terrain without compromise. Its geometry reflects this, with a long wheelbase creating a stable ride, and it stays unchanged for 2022 on all models.

(Image credit: Canyon)

But while the frame's numbers remain the paint work covering it has been updated. Continuing the trend for adventure bikes decked out in colours inspired by the natural world, the Grail is now offered in sand and forest options; the top-spec CF SLX range is particularly eye-catching with the colours fading from the fork through to the bike’s rear triangle.

The brand’s head-turning Double Decker bar returns on all the carbon CF and CFX models for 2022. Created to deliver comfort through an increased number of hand positions and improved shock absorbency, it's a bar you probably love or hate. Those in the latter camp can look to the AL line up that relies on Canyon’s far more traditional HB0063 cockpit.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Electronic shifting is featured on the aluminum AL for the first time, with the Grail AL 7 eTap utilising SRAM’s more affordable Rival AXS groupset. Other groupsets used across the range include Shimano’s GRX and GRX Di2 as well as SRAM’s Rival and Red AXS, meaning that fans of both 1x and 2x drive chains are catered for. All SRAM groupsets feature the XPLR 10-44t cassette for an improved range.

So what else is new for the Grail in 2022? Perhaps the feature that will get the most attention is the inclusion of mudguards (or fenders in the US) on the AL 7 AW (for all-weather) model.

Providing full-coverage they ensure the Grail AW is well-equipped for ‘all-seasons’ as the marketing blurb suggests as well as helping to make it very commuter-friendly too (further enhanced by the addition of bike lights). And while the AW model is the only bike to come equipped with the mudguards all the new Grail framesets feature relevant eyelets, with the guards being sold as extras, costing £61.95.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Fresh rubber is found on all the 2022 Grails. The AL range uses Continental Terra Trail 40mm on all its builds, while the carbon CF SL and CF SLX wrap their DT Swiss wheelsets in Schwalbe’s latest gravel tyre, the G-One 40mm.

Finally, Canyon has released some new gravel bags designed to be used with the Grail. The ROAM bags include a frame bag that matches the new colour schemes and a bar bag tailored for the Double Decker cockpit.

The 2022 line-up certainly covers many bases, offering build options to suit a variety of budgets. The Grail AL 6 is the entry-level model. It weighs just under 10kg, is equipped with Shimano GRX and retails at £1,499. At the higher end of the aluminium range sits the AL 7 eTap, which weighs 9.5kg and uses SRAM’s electronic Rival AXS gruppo. This model is priced at £2,149.

(Image credit: Canyon)

There’s a similar variety to be found with the carbon offerings. The Grail CF SL 7 again uses Shimano’s reliable GRX groupset but the addition of the carbon frameset and cockpit see the bike’s weight drop to 9.3kg. The CF SL 7 will set you back £2,449.

The top-tier Grail CF SLX 9 eTap is a race-ready gravel machine. Weighing just 8.2kg it’s equipped with SRAM Red eTap AXS XPLR and DT Swiss GRC1100 wheels and is priced at £6,299.

To find out more about Canyon's Grail 2022 range visit canyon.com