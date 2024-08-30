CHPT3 Transit 2.0 sneakers bring comfort to the urban cycling shoe market

While a solid idea in principle, SPD-compatible sneakers have tended to fall short when it comes to off-the-bike comfort. Simply put the soles tend to be far too stiff to make them much use when you stop pedaling.

As a committed Brompton-user David Millar likely struggled with this conundrum. Do you wear regular cycling shoes that allow you to clip in and carry 'street' shoes in a bag? Or go you instead rapple with the aforementioned comfort issue of the SPD cycling sneakers? In David's case , as co-owner of CHPT3, he went for a third option - design your own pair that combine on-the-bike functionality with all-day walkability off it. And three years later we have the Transit 2.0...

Aside from these good looking shoes, we also look at Albion's stowable bag, Factor's new track cycling line-up and the updated OpenRun Pro 2 headphones from Shockz.

CHPT3 Transit 2.0 shoes

David's Transit SPD-compatible sneakers were years in development. (Image credit: CHPT3)

David Millar's premium cycling sportswear brand CHPT3 has released a pair of cycling shoes this week, but they aren’t aimed at the lycra-clad racer you might first presume. Instead, the Transit 2.0 shoes are designed for more casual use by cyclists who may still wish to clip into their pedals on a leisure ride, or commute, but still be able to walk around without impersonating a tap dancer at the cafe or in the workplace.

The Transit shoes are designed to be comfortable both on and off the bike. (Image credit: CHPT3)

The shoes are the culmination of three years of research, design and development, in which the shoe has been designed from the ground up with multipurpose use considered at every level. David said 'they didn't exist, so they created them' !

The shoes, I think, are pretty classy too. They offer a smart, noninvasive sneaker look, and feature a sole with a recess capable of taking an SPD mountain bike cleat.

The cleat recess can be covered with an insert for riding flats. (Image credit: CHPT3)

Having had a pair in hand too, I can vouch for their comfort. I currently own a pair of Adidas Velosambas, and the Transit 2.0’s are far more flexible, and therefore more comfortable to wear and walk in. The shoes also come with a rubber insert that can be installed when you aren’t using cleats, giving a wider pad for flat pedal riding.

The shoes are on sale for £195, and are available in black, or white/cream colourways. Look for our full review soon.

Albion Stowaway musette

Small, light but capacious, the Stowaway musette is perfect for on-ride scran. (Image credit: Albion)

Another product I have had the pleasure of testing recently is the Albion Stowaway musette - and it’s another one that requires some explanation. You see, on the surface, you might be right to be cautious of a £45 musette - I was too when I saw the price tag, but I have been surprised at just how many applications I have found myself using the stowaway.

The musette is made from a Pertex ripstop fabric, meaning it is strong, light, and waterproof… except for the lack of zip-up top! Regardless, it's still far more practical than a standard musette, keeping things dry from showers, and weighing just 15 grams. The bag folds up incredibly small too - down to less than the size of a CO2 cartridge. But still - £45, how does it earn its keep?

The Stowaway is easy to scrunch up and, ahem, stow away. (Image credit: Albion)

Well, I have found myself slipping this slender storage into a pocket for plenty of quick trips to the shop to get groceries, as well as bike packing trips where you need to grab some extra food before pitching up your camp spot. It’s incredibly practical for more than I first thought, just make sure you don’t lose it, because you won’t be able to get a musette this fancy from spectating a road race…

Factor track fleet

(Image credit: Factor / ZW Photography)

For cycling equipment designed for the competitive sphere, there’s no better selling point than said gear achieving success at a high-profile race. Factor’s Hanzo track bike did just that at the Olympics.

Designed in conjunction with AusCycling, the new bike, Factor’s first CFD-led project, helped the Aussie men’s pursuit squad to both a gold medal and a new world record in Paris. And now it's available to buy from Factor’s website alongside the Raiden mass start bike and two sets of wheels from Black Inc, the Zero Disc and the Sixty. Together they make for a complete track fleet.

The Hanzo bagged the Aussie men's pursuit team an Olympic gold and a world record. (Image credit: Factor)

The Raiden, designed for mass start endurance and sprint events, borrows from both the Hanzo and Factor’s Ostro VAM road bike - Factor says the headtube features ‘aspects’ of the Ostro VAM design. The result is a bike that’s created to deliver both straight line speed and the responsiveness needed for group races on the track.

The Raiden is all about out-and-out straight line speed and responsiveness. (Image credit: Factor Bikes)

Each wheelset has a different purpose. The Zero, again used by the Australian pursuit team at the Olympics, is designed to “prioritise stiffness and aerodynamic performance”, while the Sixty tubulars are created for training sessions, offering what Factor says is a blend of speed and agility.

A Hanzo premium package that includes a set of Zero wheels will set you back $10,299 / £9,899, while the Radien complete builds start at $6,699 / £6,399.

Shockz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones

(Image credit: Shokz)

The Shokz OpenPro Run 2 bone conducting headphones feature a few updates from their predecessor. The new design is a little simpler, with the majority of the changes are underneath the IP55 sweat-resistant casing.

A claimed 20% increase in battery life while minimising weight increases to just a single gram is impressive; the headphones now weigh a claimed 30g. Gone is the proprietary magnetic charging port in favour of a USB C, a blessing from the cable gods. The improved quick charge function gives up to 2.5 hours for just five minutes of charging.

For the audiophiles among us, the all-new DualPitch conducting technology aims to better distribute sound by optimising where specific pitches are placed around your ear. Bone conduction handles the mid and high tones, with the air-conducting speakers handling the lows and bass. OpenPro Run 2s also now boast four preset EQ levels and two customisable settings, which can be configured via the Shokz app.

We’re testing a pair currently so look for a full review soon.