Endura adds 3-season jacket to its road-focused Pro SL clothing range

Aiming to tackle the vagaries of the weather head on, Scottish clothing experts Endura has released the Pro SL 3-season waterproof jacket.

Designed with the help of German ex-pro and sprint king Marcel Kittel, the road-specfic garment joins Endura’s flagship road line Pro SL.

The 3-season is billed as the “ultimate Autumn/Winter/Spring jacket” and one that will help make your kit choices a whole lot easier. Anything that claims to help reduce the faff of preparing for a training ride will surely appeal to most road cyclists out there.

Created to be effective across a wide range of temperatures and conditions, the Pro SL 3-Season blends materials and layers in order to make a jacket that’s both waterproof and warm while still being breathable - and all in a lightweight package.

Producing a ‘do-it-all' jacket that will keep you warm on chilly mornings, protect you from passing showers but also ensures that you don’t ‘boil in the bag’ as your effort intensifies is no easy task. To achieve this Endura has blended its years of experience with those of Kittel, who as winner of 20 Grand Tour stages knows a thing or two about riding and racing in adverse, and fast changing, weather conditions.

(Image credit: endura)

So how exactly have Endura gone about making a jacket that’s so versatile; one that’s reputably as good in spring as it is in winter?

It starts with an outer shell that’s made from a mix of high-stretch, waterproof fabrics. It then incorporates Endura’s unique venting system, which the brand says allows you to cool key areas of the body while riding. It aims to achieve this using two large 2-way zipped chest vents, zipped wrist vents and what the brand call an “exhaust vent” at the rear of the jacket - effectively enabling temperature regulation across the entire upper body.

To deal with those early morning starts and chilly descents, the Pro-SL 3-Season jacket uses a separate vest made from PrimaLoft’s new Evolve fabric. This translates to lightweight insulation that protects your core against the cold without creating any unnecessary bulk that could impact on your riding.

(Image credit: endura)

As you’d expect from a jacket created for roadies, the cut is athletic. It features a high waist with a drop tail alongside a shaped collar for additional warmth and comfort. The press shots show a winter jacket that looks surprisingly sleek when you consider its two-layer construction.

Long autumn and winter rides require that you carry a fair amount of food as well as the usual combination of phone and keys and ride essentials. The Pro-SL 3-Season jacket appears to provide plenty of storage for all your gubbins, thanks to its triple rear pocket system and an additional zipped chest pocket.

(Image credit: endura)

Any winter jacket worth its weight needs to perform in low light conditions and Endura have tackled this by adding a number of reflective details on the Pro-SL 3-Season. There are details on the wrists, the shoulder line and the rear pockets, including a reflective Endura logo.

As far as colours go, the Endura Pro SL 3-season jacket is available in Pumpkin, which is basically a bright orange, or a more understand black version. Sizes range from XS-XXL.

The Endura Pro SL 3-Season Jacket retails for £179.99