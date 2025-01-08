Factor receives cease and desist letter over its most recent race bike release

A recent product launch by Factor Bikes has sparked controversy within the cycling community, as its newly announced "OSTRO VAM Scarab" has drawn criticism for its name and branding.

Colombian custom frame builder Scarab Cycles, known globally for its vibrant, handcrafted bicycles, has expressed concern over the striking similarities between Factor’s branding and its own.

In response, Scarab Cycles has sent a cease and desist letter to Factor Bikes regarding the use of the Scarab name and logo in connection with this bike model.

Founded over six years ago, Scarab Cycles has built a reputation for producing meticulously handcrafted bicycles from its factory in Colombia.

The brand is celebrated for its bold, colourful designs and focus on high-end craftsmanship. Its name and logo are trademarked in Colombia, making them a legally protected and recognizable part of the company’s identity. However, this does not appear to apply globally.

Take a look at the new Factor Bikes OSTRO VAM Scarab name and logo, and you'll see some fairly obvious similarities to Scarab Cycles’ branding.

In an official statement, Scarab Cycles addressed the confusion.

"We’ve received messages from members of the media who assumed this was a collaboration. To be clear: this is not – and never was – a collaboration. Factor’s history of partnering with well-known artists and designers such as Paul Smith, David Millar, and Hatsune Miku has understandably led to this assumption, but Scarab Cycles is not affiliated with Factor Bikes in any way.

"Since the logo and name have not been applied to the product itself, we believe it is straightforward and cost-effective for Factor to correct this mistake," the Colombian brand added.

"We remain optimistic that this issue can be resolved amicably so that both brands can continue focusing on what we do best: crafting exceptional bicycles for riders around the world."

The rather tame official response was supplemented with a more sarcastic approach on social media, with Scarab Cycles firmly marking its territory over the branding.