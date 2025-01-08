Factor receives cease and desist letter over its most recent race bike release

Controversial branding has led to 'confusion' among consumers and media, says custom bike brand

A screenshot of a webpage is shown depicting a bike, and beetle logo
(Image credit: Factor (background), Scarab (highlighted quote))
Joe Baker
By
published

A recent product launch by Factor Bikes has sparked controversy within the cycling community, as its newly announced "OSTRO VAM Scarab" has drawn criticism for its name and branding.

Colombian custom frame builder Scarab Cycles, known globally for its vibrant, handcrafted bicycles, has expressed concern over the striking similarities between Factor’s branding and its own.

