Ineos Grenadiers extend partnership with Science in Sport

British nutrition brand Science in Sport has signed a three-year extension to its partnership with Ineos Grenadiers. This builds on five years during which SiS’s products have fuelled the team to seven Grand Tour victories.

According to Science in Sport, the success of the partnership has been achieved through a collaborative and insight-led approach, including nutritionist recruitment, tailored fuelling plans and bespoke product development based on the needs of the team and individual riders.

For example Chris Froome’s famous stage 19 win at the 2018 Giro d’Italia, an 80km lone break over the Colle Delle Finestre which put him in the pink jersey, was fuelled by a then trial product called Beta Fuel, which has since become commercially available.

Tao Geoghegan Hart’s 2020 Giro victory has a similar story that Science in Sport says will see a new consumer-facing innovation launch ahead of this year’s Tour de France.

(Image credit: Science in Sport)

Product development and research at the Science in Sport lab, based at Liverpool John Moores University, will continue to play a huge role in the partnership, according to the brand.

Sir Dave Brailsford said: “Nutrition is a vital part of elite sport and in SiS we have a partner who share our ethos of continual innovation. Together, we’ve been using world-leading science to deliver a performance-first approach and build upon a five-year relationship that has seen cutting-edge products fuel our team to win the biggest races in the sport. We’re looking forward to achieving even more with SiS in the future.”

Ahead of the Giro, Science in Sport has launched a new campaign that it says is based on a core insight that progression has become an obsession for the brand and its athletes – called 'Progression is our Obsession' – and has produced a video telling the story of its role in Tao Geoghegan Hart’s 2020 Giro win.