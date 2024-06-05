Fashion brand H&M launch new cycling collection - but it's not the cheapest kit on the market

H&M fashion retailer gear up its activewear range with the addition of 'affordable' cycling kit

Three images of people wearing H&M cycling kit collection
(Image credit: H&M)
While many specialist cycling brands are currently in turmoil, largely due to overstocking during the Covid pandemic, fast fashion retail giant H&M has decided to buck the declining trend by announcing its first foray into the sport of cycling.  

Better known for high-street and on-line fashion and home design, H&M has launched, what the brand defines as, a high performing yet affordable capsule cycling collection  

