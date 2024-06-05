Fashion brand H&M launch new cycling collection - but it's not the cheapest kit on the market

While many specialist cycling brands are currently in turmoil, largely due to overstocking during the Covid pandemic, fast fashion retail giant H&M has decided to buck the declining trend by announcing its first foray into the sport of cycling.

Better known for high-street and on-line fashion and home design, H&M has launched, what the brand defines as, a high performing yet affordable capsule cycling collection

Globally available online immediately, in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL for both men and women, prices start at $64.99/£39.99. H&M say that it was motivated to add cyclewear to its existing ranges of sportswear as "part of it's commitment to accessibility" and should appeal to "everyone who’s into cycling or has always wanted to be a part of the sport".

Whilst the prices are lower than most specialist cycling brands can hit, we've tested - and highly rated - a fair few pieces from Decathlon, who do undercut H&M's offering, via the Van Rysel range, where shorts start at £9.99, with jerseys from £19.99.

Where has the kit been made?

The collection, which forms part of a larger 'H&M Move' range, was created in collaboration with Grand Studio, a specialist outdoor sports clothing design house, who have worked with brands such as The North Face, Salomon, Adidas and Burton.

H&M state that this collaboration with the creative designers at Grand Studio ensures that all the "functional considerations of a rider are considered and incorporated".

Further inspection shows that the kit is supplied to H&M by 'Chisaga Apparel Group Co Ltd', via its clothing division, Huaian Chisage Industrial Co.

Consisting of a jersey, bib shorts, and water repellent vest, the collection has been constructed using DryMove fabric, a trademarked moisture wicking material.

H&M also say that shorts use a "strategically placed chamois fabric for enhanced comfort and durability", although details on the properties of the padding are scant.

Casual collection at a glance

The collection includes shorts, jerseys, and a vest (Image credit: H&M)

The men's and women's DryMove Biking bibshorts are priced at $89.99/£74.99, there is a waist short version for women, too, priced at $79.99/£64.99. Quizzing the brand further on how the short fit differs between the gender, Mfon Etim Boman, Product Manager Outdoor H&M Move, told us that "When it comes to our cycling shorts, the chamois (or padding) differs for men and women.

"The main differences lie in the design and the placement of the padding to accommodate the anatomical differences between male and female riders"

In all cases, the chamois pad is made from 100% Polystyrene foam.

The waisted version comes with a phone size leg pockets as well as two further pockets at the back a high waist and wide silicone backed trim at the hem, and is available in brown and coral or black.

The bibshorts keep all bar the rear pockets, but do gain the over shoulder bibs and are available in black or sage green.

(Image credit: H&M)

The short sleeve DryMove cycling top, comes in male $64.99/£44.99 and female fits $59.99/£39.99 features a breathable mesh back, full length zip, three rear pockets and a subtle strip of reflective taping on the sleeves.

(Image credit: H&M)

The final piece of cycling specific wear is the Water-repellent Biking Vest for $74.99/ £54.99. The slim fitting stretchy gilet is designed for light showers and can, according to the H&M website be neatly stowed in a rear pocket thanks to an integrated elastic locker.

This is currently only showing with a male model, so the jury is out as to whether this is a universal piece of kit, or if women just aren't expected to ride in the rain.