Spotted: it looks like there are some new, fast wheels coming from Specialized

Demi Vollering's bike at the Vuelta Femenina appeared to be shod with an update on the Roval Rapide hoops

Demi Vollering on the final stage of the Vuelta Femenina
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
published

Specialized sponsored riders appear to be sporting a new set of wheels, spotted at both the Vuelta Femenina - which finished on Sunday, and the ongoing Giro d'Italia

The current racing stock for Specialized sponsored teams includes the 50mm Roval Rapide CLX II, and the Roval Alpinist CLX II, designed for the hilliest of stages. Both feature DT Swiss Aerolite T-head aluminium spokes, and Roval's own hubs. 

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

