Spotted: it looks like there are some new, fast wheels coming from Specialized
Demi Vollering's bike at the Vuelta Femenina appeared to be shod with an update on the Roval Rapide hoops
Specialized sponsored riders appear to be sporting a new set of wheels, spotted at both the Vuelta Femenina - which finished on Sunday, and the ongoing Giro d'Italia.
The current racing stock for Specialized sponsored teams includes the 50mm Roval Rapide CLX II, and the Roval Alpinist CLX II, designed for the hilliest of stages. Both feature DT Swiss Aerolite T-head aluminium spokes, and Roval's own hubs.
However, the Roval Rapide CLX wheels run by Specialized sponsored teams at recent races appear to differ from the current iteration, launched back in 2022.
Firstly, zooming in on the spokes, they appear to be flatter, and fatter in the middle - implying to us that there's been a material move, from aluminium to carbon. Whilst the spokes on the existing wheels are bladed, these appear to be much more dramatically shaped - something made possible, again, via the use of carbon.
Carbon spokes are not only lighter, they can also be much stiffer, and a move to a carbon spoke would see Specialized draw even with - or, surpass, spec dependant - other brands within the very crowded race wheel space.
The hubs - silver on the potentially new wheels - have very different flanges, too. Where the flange on the Roval Rapide CLX II wheels currently on sale is rounded, these wave inwards between the spoke holes. The redesigned hub would point to a need to redesign around an alternative entry point design.
Otherwise, the wheels look similar, with a radial spoke pattern on the drive side and one-cross on the non-drive side at the front, and one-cross/two-cross on the rear, with 18 and 24 spokes respectively.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The rim depth, equally, is similar and likely to be around the 50mm sweetspot.
When we last reviewed the Roval CLX II wheels, CW's North American editor gave them 4/5, Anne-Marije Rook praised them for their stiffness, handling and ease of tubeless set up (whilst maintaining a hooked rim). We marked them down for the price - they're currently on Specialized's website for £1,050/$1,175 (front) and £1,450/$1,625 (rear). It seems unlikely adding a carbon spoke would bring that down, but it likely would impact the ride quality and weight.
A post shared by Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstepteam)
A photo posted by on
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.
-
-
'Get a life' - Geraint Thomas responds to Ineos Grenadiers critics at Giro d'Italia
'Knocking people just because they're not winning, or they're not beating this phenomenal guy… Give over,' says Welshman
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 4 live: another day for the sprinters in Andora?
All the action from the fourth stage of the Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis Last updated