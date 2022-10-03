Never mind the London Marathon, Britain's wackiest cycling time trial is go!
Three... two... one... have a good ride and try not to catch your superhero cape in your chain at the Team Bottrill fancy dress TT
(Image credit: Alan Kitching)
Where can you compete against Wonder Woman on a BMX, draft an Indian rickshaw, get caught by a large man wearing a pink tutu or spot the legendary Geoff Platts on a shopping bike with tri-bars?
The Team Bottrill Charity 4.2-mile TT, which takes place this Sunday October 9 on an otherwise innocuous stretch of road near Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, is in its sixth year and is starting to challenge the London Marathon for costume craziness.
