Never mind the London Marathon, Britain's wackiest cycling time trial is go!

Where can you compete against Wonder Woman on a BMX, draft an Indian rickshaw, get caught by a large man wearing a pink tutu or spot the legendary Geoff Platts on a shopping bike with tri-bars?

The Team Bottrill Charity 4.2-mile TT, which takes place this Sunday October 9 on an otherwise innocuous stretch of road near Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, is in its sixth year and is starting to challenge the London Marathon for costume craziness.