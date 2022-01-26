One-off custom Cérvelo R3 to be raffled for charity

A Cervélo R3 designed by the endurance cyclist and designer Chris Hall and a team of special guests is to be raffled off for charity to raise money for The Pace Centre and Movember.

Hall rode the bike a minimum of 107 miles each day during the 107th edition of the Tour de France in 2020 as part of his continued support for the The Pace Centre, a self-funded school dedicated to transforming the lives of 107 children up to the age of 18 with motor disorders such as cerebral palsy.

The route took him 2,242 miles from Lands End to John o’ Groats then to London via the scenic route. Hall wanted to give the bike he rode for 145 hours during the challenge a new lease of life as well as helping to raise more money for both The Pace Centre and Movember, a charity that raises awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer and suicide.

(Image credit: Simon Eldon)

To create the unique custom paint scheme Hall teamed up with Gun Control Custom Paint (who prepped and finished the frame) and invited a group of guests to his Piñata Paint Party this past December. Here sponges were fired from catapults at the frame while it spun like a Piñata, resulting in a one-off colourway that’s equal parts Jackson Pollock and Rorschach test.

To complete the build the 54cm frame has been built up with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and a set of Parcours Strade wheels.

(Image credit: Lawrence Carpenter)

To win this stunning set-up all you need to do is make a £10 donation to either The Pace Centre or Movember via the donation pages. This gives you one entry into the raffle and you can enter as many times as you like, with each additional donation. Entries close on the 31st of January with the winner announced on the 1st of February.

(Image credit: Simon Eldon)

The raffle is just the most recent of Hall’s charity efforts. Aside from the Tour de France challenge in 2020 he’s also ridden 107 km every day for 107 days for the Pace Centre as well as cycling England’s widest points; from Land’s End to Lowestoft to raise additional funds for Movember. To date he’s raised over a quarter of million pounds for his chosen charities.

“Both The Pace Centre and Movember do incredible work in helping transform and change people’s lives for the better and hopefully this bike will also help them to continue to do the incredible work they do but also help inspire someone to head out and take on their own challenges and adventures on it,” says Hall.

Please visit https://www.chrishallrides.com/107bike-raffle2021 for more information.