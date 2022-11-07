Rouleur Live: our favourite things from a £19K custom Battaglin to a free tin of Wahoo beer

Our friends at Rouleur know how to put on a good bike show. Not only did they get together some of the cycling’s most influential people from the sport’s past and present to talk to a highly clued up audience - Tom Pidcock, Demi Vollering, Kasia Niewiadoma, Tom Boonen and Fred Wright were all guest speakers - but there were three rooms upstairs in the Truman Brewery packed full of carefully curated tech.

Alongside Filippo Ganna’s Hour Record-breaking Pinarello (opens in new tab) were hand-painted shoes, bibshorts actually made from denim (opens in new tab), an incredibly expensive custom Battaglin and very unusual Scott Foil built up by designer Gustav 'Dangerholm' Gullholm.

In no particular order, here are our highlights - enjoy.

Battaglin Portofino 'Expensivissimo'

This incredible looking Battaglin Portofino is made from Columbus HSS oversized steel tubing and very unusually is built with a lugged construction - with Battaglin’s own mirror-polished lugs.

Every one of these bikes is made to measure and Alex Battaglin, son of the legendary Giovanni, told us that the factory would only be producing 99 pieces per year, with each getting an engraved badge on the seat tube with the serial number.

The mirror blue is everywhere, with even the saddle rails and the Campagnolo (opens in new tab)levers matching the scheme.

Talking of Campagnolo, the bike is built with a full Super Record EPS groupset and rolls on Lightweight Meilenstein wheels.

So… what sort of money are we looking at? Alex told us it’s around £8,000 for the frameset and in this build the whole bike would cost around £19,000.

We made up the 'Expensivissimo' bit in the bike's name in case you were wondering.