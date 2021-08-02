Snapped Australian handlebar was produced by Bastion and has been removed from website, source claims

Cycling Weekly understands that the handlebar was supplied by Bastion, whose base bar is no longer on the website

Aussie handlebar snapped
(Image credit: Reader supplied)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

By

The Australian team pursuit handlebar, which snapped during the men's qualification round, was supplied by Bastion and has since been removed from its website, Cycling Weekly understands.

Australian track rider Alexander Porter crashed after the handlebar snapped. The team was able to restart, under the 'recognised mishap' rule.

The rule entitles a team or rider to one restart if they suffer a legitimate fall, a puncture or the breakage of an essential part of the bicycle.

Cycling Weekly understands that the handlebar used came from Australian manufacturer, Bastion - which specialises in 'Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)', with 'decades of experience in both the Automotive and Bicycle industries'.

When we checked the website, Bastion's Base Bar page gave us a 404 error notice. Our source says that the base bar was removed following the crash at the Izu velodrome in Tokyo.

A cached page from July 29 states: "These bars are designed to fit the Argon 18 Electron Pro Track Bike. They replace the OEM Base Bar and allow more reach and knee clearance for out of the saddle efforts. A Spacer Stack is also available in various configurations."

Aussie bastion handlebar

(Image credit: Future)

The handlebar on the cached page, and in images sent to us by our source, appears to mirror that used on the Australian Argon 18 Electron Pro team pursuit bikes. 

In 2019 Bastion created custom 3D-printed bike parts for the Olympic team, according to 3D Printing Media. The parts list included stems, Madison handlebars and cranksets.

The pursuit base bar features an integrated stem, with four bolt holes on the top. Images captured following the crash show a top cap covering this area, but the shearing appears to have taken place where these two holes might be. 

aussie handlebar

(Image credit: Anonymous reader supplied)

Bastion brought metal 3D printing in-house when it purchased a Renishaw AM250 3D printer, according to the brand's website, the machine is running Grade 5 Ti6Al4V Titanium Alloy.

Australia was able to begin a second attempt at the team pursuit effort, clocking a time of 3:48.448, to take fifth behind Great Britain and leaving the squad able to compete for a bronze medal at best. The fastest time went to Denmark, in 3:45.014 - a new Olympic record which looks set to tumble further in the finals.

Cycling Weekly has reached out to Bastion for a comment, and will update this story if this is provided. 

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Michelle Arthurs-Brennan is a traditional journalist by trade, having begun her career working for a local newspaper before spending a few years at Evans Cycles, then combining the two with a career in cycling journalism.


When not typing or testing, Michelle is a road racer who also enjoys track riding and the occasional time trial, though dabbles in off-road riding too (either on a mountain bike, or a 'gravel bike'). She is passionate about supporting grassroots women's racing and founded the women's road race team 1904rt.


Favourite bikes include a custom carbon Werking road bike as well as the Specialized Tarmac SL6. 


Height: 166cm

Weight: 56kg

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.