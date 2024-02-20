Specialized revamps apparel line with new 'classic' collection

Specialized has released its second Prime apparel collection, aimed at riders seeking a “close to body, slim fit with classic refined styling for bib days at high speed”.

The Prime collection is pitched as “premium apparel” designed to “elevate your ride with comfort, function and performance complemented by [Specialized’s] newest color palettes” - but despite this high-end bent, the prices have been kept quite competitive.

That’s competitive in a relative sense: $200.00 / £130.00 for the Prime Bib Shorts is over double that of Decathlon’s $99.99 / £59.99 Van Rysel Racer bib shorts - then again, they are around half the price of Rapha’s $380.00 / £300.00 Pro Team Powerweave bib shorts.

But we’ll take a proper look at the kit in the following section. First it would do to just clarify the pronunciation: this is Prime as in the intermediate sprint of a Dutch kermesse - sounds a bit like ‘preem’. With that, let’s jump into the range!

Specialized Prime SS24 apparel

Prime Jersey SS

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

First up is the short sleeve jersey. It uses mesh panelling under the arms and - more unusually - behind the rear three pockets, to aid ventilation and cooling. A forth zippered pocket is included with a cam-lock zip - so that the zip can’t slip open when the handle/lever is flat against the jersey. The material is rated as UPF 30, so sun cream under the jersey isn’t necessarily a necessity when riding in the full summer sun.

The elasticated waistband only extends around the sides and the back, so as not to cut in when hunched over the bars, and silicone grippers are employed to help keep it locked in place. Pricing standard at £100, again placing it in around the middle of the market for short sleeve jerseys.

If you do want to splash out, though, Specialized also offers a lightweight jersey claimed at a feathery 82 grams - likely lighter than one of your bidons when empty. That really is seriously light: Castelli’s insider jersey is claimed at 130 grams - and that feels like nothing when you’re wearing it.

Prime Bib Shorts

(Image credit: Future)

The Prime bib shorts feel both robust and quite soft - once it warms up a little more and I’m out of my bib tights, I imagine these will stand up well to regular training rides (and, in turn, the regular wash cycles).

Specialized has collaborated with Elastic Interface on the chamois - and the first impressions are good. It feels firm and supportive, particularly when in a low and aggressive position on the drops. With the weather remaining either stubbornly cold or torrentially wet, I’m yet to take these out of the road - but will keep you posted on how they turn out.

Prime Wind Vest

(Image credit: Future)

Some swear by them; others think that a windshell without the arms is only doing half its job - but I firmly side with the former camp and think that gilets are great. With that, though, I am quite picky about the features that are offered.

The Prime Wind Vest gets a lot of things right. Two way zips are great for providing ventilation without the gilet filling up like a parachute in the wind. The stretchy mesh back is a plus for ventilation and fit, and the elasticated waistband is a nice plus too.

That said, I feel it is lacking some form of stow-pocket for stuffing it into - plus there’s no way to access your jersey pockets or additional pockets on the gilet itself. (That said, arguably the two-way zip serves to allow access to your jersey pockets.

Again, as with the rest of the kit, I’m looking forward to the spring riding weather and putting Specialized's Prime apparel to the test - so stay tuned for our reviews. In the meantime, you can find the full Prime range on Specialized's website here.