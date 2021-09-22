Storck's new Aernario.3 Signature Disc weighs 6.2kg and costs under £9K
German boutique brand's super-light disc-brake bike is lighter than most mainstream flagship models and is priced lower too
By Simon Smythe
German brand Storck has launched a 6.2kg disc-brake bike that it says “announces a new era of high-end road bikes.”
The Storck Aernario.3 Signature Disc is limited to 57 pieces, has a frame weight of 700g and is made from the highest quality military-grade carbon-fibre and finished with a very light black glaze, according to Storck.
The new bike is 300g heavier than its rim-braking predecessor, the 5.9kg rim-brake Aernario.2, but at a claimed 6.2kg is among the lightest production disc-brake bikes.
Storck says the new Aernario frame, which has “sportive” geometry - just as well since at 6.2kg it would not be allowed to participate in UCI races - also features a completely integrated, “visually appealing cable routing system based on the Aerfast handlebar stem unit”.
It joins Storck’s new aero race bike the Aerfast.4 Pro Disc and the aero-optimised all-rounder Fascenario.4 Pro Disc.
According to the press release, founder and general manager Markus Storck doesn't make a secret of his personal relationship with the Aernario Signature models: "Of all the current Storck road bikes, the ultra-light Aernario.2 is my favourite,” he said. “We have taken on the big challenge of bringing proven riding performance to a new, modern disc model and again optimising stiffness and comfort.
“The result is a high-end dream bike, limited to 57 bikes, which I give myself as a present for my birthday today," he said with a wink.
The new bike will be available with new Shimano Ultegra Di2 and Dura Ace Di2 as well as SRAM Red eTap AXS. The lightweight PRC1100 Dicut Mon Chasseral wheelset from DT Swiss (1,266g, though these aren't the wheels in Storck's supplied picture) completes a package starting at €8,499 (£7,314) for the Ultegra Di2 build, with Dura-Ace Di2 costing from €9,499 (£8,175) and SRAM Red eTap AXS from €9,777 (£8,414).
Storck used to have a reputation for being super expensive, but compared with the latest top bikes from Specialized, Trek, BMC, Scott and Canyon - which all break the £10K barrier - the new Aernario.2 Signature almost looks reasonably priced, especially if it’s as light as Storck claims.
Despite the numbering sequence, the rim-brake Aernario.2 is not being replaced by the new disc-brake Aernario.3. As the personal favourite of Markus Storck and “countless rim brake lovers” the Aernario.2 remains in the range.
The new Storck Aernario.3 Signature is available from the end of November.
Simon Smythe is Cycling Weekly's senior tech writer and has been in various roles at CW since 2003. His first job was as a sub editor on the magazine following an MA in online journalism (yes, it was just after the dot-com bubble burst).
In his cycling career Simon has mostly focused on time trialling with a national medal, a few open wins and his club's 30-mile record in his palmares. These days he spends a bit more time testing road bikes, or on a tandem doing the school run with his younger son.
What's in the stable? There's a Colnago Master Olympic, a Hotta TT700, an ex-Castorama lo-pro that was ridden in the 1993 Tour de France, a Pinarello Montello, an Independent Fabrication Club Racer, a Shorter fixed winter bike and a renovated Roberts with a modern Campag groupset.
And the vital statistics:
Age: 52
Height: 178cm
Weight: 69kg
