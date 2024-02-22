Tailfin's new mini pannier bag is created for 'city and adventure'

Tailfin has launched a 16L mini pannier bag, designed for both city commutes and bikepacking trips.

Like all Tailfin panniers, the 16L version is designed to be 100% waterproof, offers two closure options - roll-top or side-closure - and uses the brand’s innovative x-clamp mounting system made from CNC machined alloy.

(Image credit: Tailfin)

Created to deliver improved stability over traditional designs it clamps to the rack, rather than ‘hooking’, using a single lever-operated cam. The result, Tailfin says, is a rattle-free ride. While the clamps are designed to work with one of the brand's racks, including the T1, they also work with any standard rack that uses 8, 10 or 12mm tubes.

The British brand says the bags have a claimed weight of 570g with a weight limit of 4kg off-road and 8kg on-road.

(Image credit: Tailfin)

Stability is also the reason for the CNC machined 6061-T6 internal frame. It connects to the clamp and sits within a hidden pocket of the bag, which creates a “rigid backbone” inside the pack. Tailfin says this prevents the contents from moving around when riding over uneven terrain.

(Image credit: Tailfin)

To provide protection against the rain, the bag is High-Frequency (HF) welded. Unlike sewn seams, Tailfin says this method "physically fuses the TPU membrane of the fabrics together to create an impenetrable barrier".

The bag is made using two fabrics. The 210D Ripstop Nylon features at the top of the bag so it can be easily rolled, while the 210D double sided textured nylon is used in areas of the bag that are susceptible to high wear. Tailfin says together they "offer the perfect combination of weight saving and durability". To highlight the latter, Tailfin offers a five-year warranty alongside a crash replacement option with a 30% discount on a like-for-like bag.

Each bag comes with two modular ‘T Hook’ compression straps, which provide both a roll-top or side-closure option.

(Image credit: Tailfin)

With its remit to work for both commuters and bikepackers alike, the 16L bag uses a modular approach to storage. An after-market holster for 14” laptops is available rather than designing the entire bag around a laptop. Tailfin says this enabled them to create a more compact bag with a minimal profile to avoid heel strikes and snagging on narrow trails. The optional laptop holster weighs 120g and requires no tools to install.

The laptop holster holds a 14" laptop securely inside the bag (Image credit: Tailfin)

Sold individually, the Tailfin 16L bags cost £100 / $125 / €120. The laptop holster is priced at £20 / $25 / €25.

For more information visit tailfin.cc