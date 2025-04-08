Wahoo is expanding its range with a new Trackr Radar rear light and updates to the Elemnt Roam and Bolt computers

The third generation of Wahoo Element Bolt and Roam cycling computers have had a host of upgrades for 2025.

The Bolt now has a slightly larger, higher resolution screen and an increased battery life, whilst the Element Roam is also larger, but sleeker too. Enhanced navigation and multi-touch screen bring it bang up-to-date and in line with its competitors. Again, a hugely increased battery life will please those who enjoy big rides and adventures.

Given the Wahoo Elemnt Ace raised eyebrows for its supersized approach, the increase in size on both units is likely to be a divisive feature.

Both computers feature Wahoo's 'Ready to Ride' dashboard that makes getting out on the bike with route loaded and sensors checked far faster.

Completely new for the brand, and expanding the ecosystem, is the Trackr Radar rear light, which prioritises safety and brings some serious competition to the Garmin Varia.

Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3

The lastest Wahoo Elemnt Roam has a sleeker user interface, improved navigation, multi-touch screen and larger display (Image credit: Wahoo)

The Elemnt Roam ($449.99/£399.99) cycling computer is even larger than its predecessor. It's still not as big as the Wahoo Elemnt Ace, and the user interface has become sleeker and more modern. The display is 2.8” (vs 2.7” for the v2) — 22% larger than the new Bolt 3, and offers higher resolution, anti-glare and enhanced contrast.

It’s an advanced unit that’s ideal if you’ve got adventures on the horizon and the navigation and routing features have seen some upgrades. If you’ve got the volume up, there’s now voice turn-by-turn navigation, so it’s easier to keep on track, particularly at speed.

From experience, all Wahoo cycling computers have intuitive, easy-to-use displays, but one of the criticisms of the generation 2 Elemnt Roam is that it wasn't touchscreen. Wahoo has answered, and this iteration now has a multi-touch screen, so you can pinch and zoom, or swipe between pages, even with gloves on.

Everything should now load faster — in seconds, be that routes, workouts, or sensor status/battery checks, thanks to the “Ready to Ride” dashboard. There's expanded data sharing and functionality, and connection to more third-party apps.

Another criticism of the previous generation was that the battery life had remained at 17 hours, and with solar charging and longer battery life coming in with competitors, it seemed that Wahoo was a little behind. There's still no solar charging to be found, but the Roam 3 is said to have a claimed 25 hours of battery life. That’s an almost 50% increase and will have a huge impact on those bikepacking or tackling multi-day adventures.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3

The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3 has a larger display and longer battery life than its predecessor (Image credit: Wahoo)

Like the Roam, the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt ($329.99/£299.99) is now into its 3rd generation. This GPS cycling computer has always been Wahoo’s more compact model, the one sold as an aerodynamic addition to your bike setup when used with the accompanying mount.

The Bolt 3 has increased screen size from 2.2” to 2.4”, and it reportedly offers improved clarity, especially on sunny days. If you’ve got a small bike or want something more subtle, the Elemnt Bolt has always been the best choice, particularly in a time of phones, GPS computers and other electronic devices getting larger and larger.

This computer had a good battery life of around 15 hours, and now is said to provide up to 20 — that’s a few big days in the saddle before even having to consider a recharge.

Wahoo has included a couple of the same upgrades and features as the bigger Roam: expanded functionality and data sharing, and the “Ready to Ride” dashboard.

Wahoo Trackr Radar

Completing the Wahoo ecosystem for 2025 is the Wahoo Trackr Radar rear bike light (Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo is broadening its ecosystem with the Trackr Radar ($199.99/£179.99). It’s an on-bike safety device similar to the Garmin Varia, which has been on the market for around ten years, and this latest release brings some serious competition.

The Trackr Radar pairs with any of the Elemnt head units, or other compatible Bluetooth or ANT+ bike computers.

As a vehicle approaches from behind, the radar system detects it, increases the flash pattern and alerts you via your head unit. Not only that, but the built-in accelerometer also means it works as a brake light. As you slow down, the light becomes brighter. Battery life is fairly good at 20 hours, and the Battery Extender Mode a handy feature to preserve what's left; when no cars are detected, brightness is reduced.

Just like a normal bike light, the Trackr is easy to mount to the seatpost so can be switched between bikes. It's a pretty simple device that can really add to the feeling of safety on the roads.

The two Elemnt cycling computers are out from May 6, and we look forward to seeing what updates make a real difference. There's no release date for the Trackr Radar as of yet, but it's sure to be a good alternative to what's already available on the market.