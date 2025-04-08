Wahoo is expanding its range with a new Trackr Radar rear light and updates to the Elemnt Roam and Bolt computers

Wahoo gets in on the radar rear light market with the new Trackr Radar and upgrades the Roam and Bolt GPS cycling computers to include faster 'Ready to Ride' dashboard, bigger screens and longer battery life

Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM 3 - the latest generation in GPS cycling computers
(Image credit: Wahoo)
Jump to category:
By
published

The third generation of Wahoo Element Bolt and Roam cycling computers have had a host of upgrades for 2025.

The Bolt now has a slightly larger, higher resolution screen and an increased battery life, whilst the Element Roam is also larger, but sleeker too. Enhanced navigation and multi-touch screen bring it bang up-to-date and in line with its competitors. Again, a hugely increased battery life will please those who enjoy big rides and adventures.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cat Glowinski
Freelance Writer

A cyclist for over 10 years, Cat started on the road and track, and now loves riding the trails and racing cyclocross. A freelance writer with many years of experience, when not writing or turning left at Herne Hill Velodrome, she likes to spend her time in the mountains, preferably on a bike or snowboard.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest