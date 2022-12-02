Wahoo X's 'A Week With the UCI World Cycling Centre' invites you to live and train like a pro

As part of its partnership with the UCI, Wahoo is bringing new content to its Wahoo X platform via a series of video and workouts titled A Week With the UCI World Cycling Centre.

Not to be outdone by Zwift, which recently launched its Pro Training Camp (opens in new tab) featuring workouts with WorldTour teams, Wahoo promises behind-the-scenes video content from the centre plus workouts designed in collaboration with UCI coaches.

The series is available to watch and ride on the Wahoo SYSTM platform. According to Wahoo: “Athletes will have a unique opportunity to experience the life of a UCI World Cycling Centre athlete, training like a pro cyclist with the track, road, MTB and BMX racing teams.”

After receiving an invitation to come to the UCI World Cycling Centre (opens in new tab) in Aigle, Switzerland for a test week - as an athlete who has been talent-spotted might - the series starts with a tour of the facility and is followed by four workouts, each focusing on a different cycling discipline. The coaches, riders and staff share insights into what life is like as a UCI World Cycling Centre athlete and give tips on technique.

Opened in 2002, the centre offers training and development for around 100 athletes every year in the three Olympic disciplines (road, track and BMX). It also hosts courses for national federations.

The Wahoo X “A Week With the UCI World Cycling Centre'' sessions are all live in SYSTM now, and can be applied as a plan in the training plan section. They are:

Tour: Ride and take a tour of the UCI World Cycling Centre with its Director, Jacques Landry, where he and others share its mission as well as stories and insights into what the centre has to offer.

Track: Get face-to-face with legendary track coach Craig MacLean on the UCI Velodrome. The workout includes a scratch race and a series of high-intensity efforts with the track athletes.

Road: Join the UCI Women’s Continental Team as they take you out on a team time trial up the infamous climb of Torgon, a UCI rite of passage, before finishing up with a race simulation and long descent back home.

BMX Racing: UCI World Cycling Centre Performance Manager Liam Phillips takes riders through an introduction to the sport and five flat-out laps of the track.

Mountain Bike: Riders will join the trails in La Thuile, Italy with the Mountain Bike Team Coach Charlie Evans and will do two laps of the race course, attempting to master the highly technical features, demanding climbs and aggressive competitors.

Jacques Landry, UCI World Cycling Centre Director, said: “The A Week with the UCI World Cycling Centre series is a great way for the Wahoo X members to really get into the daily lives of athletes. These athletes come to us from many parts of the globe to improve their physical and mental development and acquire important technical and tactical knowledge to help them reach their goals in cycling. Participants in this series will be put through the paces of our athletes’ training and racing routines. Get ready to have fun, work hard and learn a lot, with our talented riders and staff!”

As part of the launch, Wahoo and the UCI are also holding a competition where anyone completing the series and earning the UCI World Cycling Centre badge in Wahoo SYSTM by 23rd December 2022 will be entered to win exclusive prizes from the UCI World Cycling Centre.