Banned former Visma-Lease a Bike rider to join Movistar after doping suspension

Michel Hessmann is able to race again from 15 March

Michel Hessmann
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
News

Banned German rider Michel Hessmann is to ride for Movistar from March, once his doping suspension expires, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old is currently serving a 21-month suspension after testing positive for the diuretic chlorthalidone on 14 June, 2023. However, it ends on 15 March, when he can begin racing for Movistar.

