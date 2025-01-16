Banned former Visma-Lease a Bike rider to join Movistar after doping suspension

Banned German rider Michel Hessmann is to ride for Movistar from March, once his doping suspension expires, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old is currently serving a 21-month suspension after testing positive for the diuretic chlorthalidone on 14 June, 2023. However, it ends on 15 March, when he can begin racing for Movistar.

He finished third overall at the Tour de l'Avenir in 2022, and won the under-23 German TT title the same year..

Hessmann was immediately suspended by Visma-Lease a Bike in June 2023 when he returned a positive anti-doping test result. for chlorthalidone. He was still on Visma's books until the end of 2024, however, although it was announced last August that he would not return to the team.

Diuretics are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA]. They can cause rapid weight loss and have also been used as masking agents, to conceal the use of other doping products. They are banned both in and out of competition.

A four-year ban from competition seemed likely, but German authorities later backed down and accepted Hessmann’s claims that contaminated painkillers were likely to have caused the initial positive test result. He was initially given a four-month suspension, but this was appealed by WADA and extended to 21 months.

Movistar, in their press release, also appear to believe that the anti-doping incident was due to an "episode of contamination.

"It means a lot to me to sign with Movistar," Hessmann said in a press release. "I am incredibly grateful to have the chance to prove myself for this team with a palmarès and history unrivalled in cycling.

"I think I am a good all-rounder that fits well into modern cycling where every race is raced hard from start to finish and I am still discovering the rider type I can be, even on the long climbs of Tour de l'Avenir or the Giro. My goal is to be able to be a help to the leaders of the team on every terrain and especially in stage races like I did in the Giro and further develop as a rider so I will hopefully be able to start getting some results myself."