Banned Visma-Lease a Bike rider will not return to Dutch team, but can ride from March 2025

Michel Hessmann given seven-month suspension in diuretic doping case

Michel Hessmann
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

German rider Michel Hessmann will not have his contract extended by Visma-Lease a Bike at the end of the current season after he serves a seven-month suspension for doping offences, the team confirmed on Wednesday evening. 

After several months, Hessmann’s case has now been resolved after the World Anti Doping Agency [WADA] appealed the four-month suspension he was initially handed by German anti doping authorities [NADA]. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

