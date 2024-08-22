Banned Visma-Lease a Bike rider will not return to Dutch team, but can ride from March 2025
Michel Hessmann given seven-month suspension in diuretic doping case
German rider Michel Hessmann will not have his contract extended by Visma-Lease a Bike at the end of the current season after he serves a seven-month suspension for doping offences, the team confirmed on Wednesday evening.
After several months, Hessmann’s case has now been resolved after the World Anti Doping Agency [WADA] appealed the four-month suspension he was initially handed by German anti doping authorities [NADA].
Hessmann was contracted to Visma until the end of the current season, but the team announced that he will now not be offered a new deal as he serves the remainder of his suspension.
"Michel Hessmann will no longer ride for Team Visma-Lease a Bike," a team statement on their website read. "The German rider has reached a settlement with WADA, the world anti-doping agency. He will be allowed to race again from 14 March 2025. Hessmann has an expiring contract until 2024 and will therefore no longer ride for Team Visma-Lease a Bike."
Hessmann was immediately suspended by Visma-Lease a Bike in June last year when he returned a positive anti-doping test result. The German tested positive for a banned diuretic, chlorthalidone, and a later B-sample analysis backed up the result.
Diuretics are banned by the world anti-doping agency [WADA]. They can cause rapid weight loss and have also been used as masking agents, to conceal the use of other doping products. They are banned both in and out of competition.
A four-year ban from competition seemed likely, but German authorities later backed down and accepted Hessmann’s claims that contaminated painkillers were likely to have caused the initial positive test result.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Visma-Lease a Bike’s statement explained that a conclusion had been reached that showed the positive test result could have been accidental, with links to Lizzy Bank's case. Nevertheless, the team made it clear that he would not be offered a new deal at the end of the current season.
"NADA and WADA both concluded that it was plausible that Hessmann had taken a contaminated medicine such as paracetamol, ibuprofen or naproxen," the team’s statement continued.
"Earlier, German prosecutors therefore dismissed the case. In June 2024 NADA suspended the rider for four months, with a retroactive effect of three months, allowing him to return to action at the end of July.
"But WADA appealed, after which the rider and WADA reached a settlement to remain suspended until 14 March 2025. Michel Hessmann will therefore no longer compete for the team."
Visma-Lease a Bike team boss Richard Plugge said late last year that the day the squad were notified of Hessman’s positive result was a "black day" for the Dutch WorldTour team.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
London Duathlon cancelled to 'unforeseen factors' including safety fears over speeding bikes
The fate of one of the world's biggest duathlons follows the similar cancellation of Richmond Park's time trials
By Adam Becket Published
-
Promising British rider who quit cycling now feels 'a bit of freedom and happiness'
Nineteen-year-old Cormac Nisbet says he 'always had a bit of fear' in the peloton
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Wout van Aert’s 2023 Tour of Britain prize money still in limbo
Funds still outstanding after British Cycling agreed to honour prize money
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Olympic mountain bike champion 'had no choice' but to leave Ineos Grenadiers to race on the road
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signed for Visma-Lease a Bike this week due to Ineos Grenadiers still lacking plans for a Women’s WorldTour team
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'The first time I saw my leg, I fainted in the shower' - British pro on his year-long recovery after being hit by car driver
Tom Gloag had two rounds of knee surgery and spent six weeks in a wheelchair after being 't-boned', but has now won his first professional race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Did Visma-Lease a Bike's Tour de France tactics fail on stage 17? 'Maybe they could try to attack for Jonas'
Three riders up the road, but the Dutch team didn't win the stage, and their leader Jonas Vingegaard ceded time
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'Sometimes you need balls to race': Remco Evenepoel annoyed by Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France tactics
"Maybe Jonas didn’t have them today," Evenepoel calls for more aggressive riding from two-time champion after enthralling stage on the gravel around Troyes
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Wout van Aert to continue to 'chase opportunities' at Tour de France, provided Jonas Vingegaard is safe
'We want Wout to win a stage, but we have to look at it day by day', says Visma-Lease a Bike DS Frans Maassen
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
How one phone call from Wout van Aert led to the Belgian riding the Tour de France
Visma-Lease a Bike sporting director Merijn Zeeman reveals Van Aert said he wanted "to do something special"
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert to ride Tour de France for Visma-Lease a Bike
The pair will lineup in Florence next Saturday after recovering from their respective injuries
By Adam Becket Published