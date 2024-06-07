Lizzy Banks 'bitterly disappointed' as WADA appeals UK Anti-Doping’s decision to clear her

Banks recently revealed details of her nine month battle with anti-doping authorities which resulted in her receiving an unparalleled 'No Fault or Negligence' ruling

Lizzy Banks has said that she is "bitterly disappointed" that the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] has decided to appeal the landmark "No Fault or Negligence" ruling handed to her by UK Anti-Doping [UKAD] after her nine month anti-doping case

Speaking to The Telegraph, Banks revealed that she had been informed that WADA had made the decision to appeal UKAD’s ruling and that the case will now be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland. She also explained that she was still yet to learn of WADA’s grounds to launch an appeal, or even a date in which her case will be heard in court. 

