'I felt that my life was over' - British rider reveals nine-month anti-doping nightmare

Former British pro Lizzy Banks has revealed details of a nine-month battle with anti-doping authorities that ended in her name being cleared.

The 33-year-old was informed in July 2023 by the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) that she had returned two adverse analytical findings (AAFs); one for formoterol, an asthma medication she had been taking, and one for chlortalidone, a diuretic she had never heard of, present only as a small trace.

Initially, Banks faced a two-year ban, but after providing an abundance of her own medical research, UKAD made a momentous U-turn. The organisation issued a landmark first 'No Fault of Negligence' finding, meaning Banks received no sanction.

On Tuesday morning, the Brit shared a 16,000-word blog post detailing her nine-month ordeal.

She explained that she had instructed lawyers and carried out rigorous medical research, leaning on her previous training as a doctor. The process, she said, cost her "well over €40,000", and left her with suicidal thoughts.

"My husband and I spent every penny of our savings and the huge mental toll has left deep scars," Banks wrote. "My mental health was shattered. I was a complete wreck."

Banks' use of formoterol as an asthma medication was previously known to the anti-doping authorities, and was only flagged in conjunction with chlortalidone. She pinpointed the presence of the diuretic as being a contaminant, and spent thousands of pounds carrying out independent tests for it. "Just testing paracetamol cost €1,800," she wrote. "They were all negative."

"I was completely paralysed by fear. I had absolutely no idea where the chlortalidone had come from. I stopped taking my medications. I was afraid to eat just about anything; meat, milk, anything that had been through any kind of process, even drinking water concerned me. The extreme stress of this horrifying situation set in and my physical health started to deteriorate," Banks said.

"So many times I broke down in tears and panic just because I had to use my inhalers and take my tablets. It was inhumane. No athlete should live in fear like I was. Health is a human right and choosing to work as an athlete is not a reason that such a fundamental right should be stripped from you.

"I felt that my life was over, that I had nothing left."

Banks rode for EF-Education-TIBCO-SVB last season, and says she lost her salary while she was provisionally suspended. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the psychological stress, Banks continued her medical research. She evaluated 15 years' worth of AAFs for diuretic substances, and returned her findings to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"You are guilty until proven innocent," she said, "and you have to pay every penny of the investigation yourself with no help from the police."

Under the weight of her evidence, as well a hair test that showed no trace of chlortalidone in the wider period before and after her positive sample, UKAD dropped the case, issuing a 'No Fault or Negligence' finding. Banks does, however, still have Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) in her name.

The process, she explained, has left her with little faith in the anti-doping system. She believes UKAD is "not fit for purpose".

"If UKAD cannot understand basic scientific concepts, it is simply not possible that UKAD should hold such a position of power over athletes' futures in anti-doping proceedings," she wrote.

Banks was cleared to return to cycling, but decided not to, citing "how damaging" her experience had been. As of today, she is officially retired, calling time on a six-year professional career, most recently riding for WorldTour team EF-Education-TIBCO-SVB last season.

"To be clear, I have absolutely no intention to try to 'bring down' WADA or any of the national anti-doping organisations, I am just desperate for them to wake up to the issues that are smashing athletes in the face left, right and centre," she concluded.

Banks' blog post can be read in its entirety on her website.

Cycling Weekly has contacted UKAD and WADA in relation to this story, and will update this piece with any response.