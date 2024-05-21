'I felt that my life was over' - British rider reveals nine-month anti-doping nightmare

Lizzy Banks received a landmark 'No Fault or Negligence' ruling after returning a positive anti-doping sample last year

Lizzy Banks in GB kit
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Former British pro Lizzy Banks has revealed details of a nine-month battle with anti-doping authorities that ended in her name being cleared. 

The 33-year-old was informed in July 2023 by the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) that she had returned two adverse analytical findings (AAFs); one for formoterol, an asthma medication she had been taking, and one for chlortalidone, a diuretic she had never heard of, present only as a small trace. 

