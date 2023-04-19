Convicted EPO doper Jarlinson Pantano returns to cycling with Colombian EPM team
Former Trek-Segafredo and IAM Cycling rider rejoins peloton after his four-year band expires
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Convicted doper Jarlinson Pantano has made a return to cycling, joining amateur level club EPM in his native Colombia, after his ban from cycling expired.
The 34-year-old won stages of the Tour de France, Tour de Suisse and Volta a Catalunya during his WorldTour career with IAM Cycling and Trek-Segafredo, before testing positive for EPO in 2019.
Pantano was suspended and fired from Trek in 2019 after he returned a positive test for the blood booster, before he announced his retirement from the sport, saying he didn’t see the point in spending his money to fight cycling's governing body, the UCI.
He was then banned from cycling for four years - dating from his positive test in 2019 - a ban which has now ended.
A statement from the UCI in 2020 said: “The UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal has rendered its decision in the case involving Mr Jarlinson Pantano Gómez.
“The Tribunal found the rider guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (presence of Recombinant Erythropoietin) and imposed a four-year period of ineligibility on the rider.”
When he retired, Pantano said: “I never thought I’d end my career like this. I feel cheated.
“I am not asking anyone to forgive me because I am innocent.”
Pantano started his career with Colombia-Coldeportes in 2012 and went on to sign with WorldTour squad IAM Cycling in 2015, before the move to Trek in 2017.
His biggest victory was stage 15 of the 2016 Tour de France to Culoz, which he won ahead of Rafał Majka, while Pantano also took Colombia’s national time trial colours in 2017.
After his retirement last year, Pantano ran for office in Colombia in the Cali council elections, but didn't win his seat.
The Colombian EPM team is sponsored by a utilities company from the country's northwest, based in Medellin, and its kit is made by Go Rigo Go, a clothing company connected to EF Education-EasyPost pro Rigoberto Urán.
Earlier this year, Pantano defended Nairo Quintana from the UCI, saying: "The UCI is a mafia. Unfortunately, I feel ... that the UCI wants to damage the image of us Colombians and it is succeeding."
Quintana returned a positive test during last year's Tour de France for tramadol on two separate occasions, and his result was subsequently stripped by the UCI. The Colombian is still without a team.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
What to look out for at the Cycle Show this week
The Cycle Show returns to Ally Pally in north London this week, and there are lots of reasons to visit
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
'I was suffering there' - Simon Carr sees dreams of Tour of the Alps stage victory crushed by the Ineos Grenadiers train
British EF Education-EasyPost rider says he was made to pay for early efforts on steep final climb
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
American cyclist Jackson ’Huntley’ Nash handed lifetime ban after doping violations
USADA hand down penalty after multiple offences discovered by investigation
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Guillaume Martin: The big question is this grey area of ketones
The Frenchman says he is in favour of banning ketones for reasons of fairness
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe doesn't share Arnaud Démare's concerns over performance products used in the peloton
The Frenchman also says he 'won't be shouting from the rooftops' when he eventually decides to compete for the Tour de France yellow jersey
By Jonny Long • Published
-
US amateur rider handed four-year doping ban after winning cat three race
The 49-year-old was tested after his win in the Arizona State Championships this summer
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
David Lappartient: Riders are sharing rumours of new doping techniques, they feel there is a gap
"Man is limitless in the imagination to cheat," the UCI President said
By Jonny Long • Published
-
UK Anti-Doping's case against Richard Freeman paused after doping doctor appeals tribunal verdict
UKAD will resume proceedings against Richard Freeman after his High Court appeal
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Former Vini Zabù rider banned for three years after testing positive at Giro d’Italia
A former Vini Zabù rider has been banned for three years after testing positive at the Giro d’Italia.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
USADA bans rider after testing positive for 10 different prohibited substances
The athlete has accepted a four-year suspension
By Jonny Long • Published