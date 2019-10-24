Jarlinson Pantano stands for election in Colombia after testing positive for EPO

Jarlinson Pantano has announced his run for public office in Colombia while provisionally suspended after an EPO positive earlier this year.

This week Pantano, a former Trek-Segafredo rider, launched his campaign for a place on the Cali council in the east of Colombia, the city where he was born.

The 30-year-old is standing for the El Partido de la Unidad (unity party) on a platform offering more recreational and sporting activities as well as new cycle paths in the city.

His campaign has been endorsed by fellow Colombian rider Rigoberto Urán for the elections, due to be held on Sunday (October 27).

In April this year, the UCI announced the Pantano had tested positive for EPO during an out-of-competition test in February and he was immediately benched by Trek-Segafredo.

The UCI provisionally suspended Pantano who then announced his retirement from racing in June, saying he was unwilling to fight the case.

Pantano, who denies any wrongdoing, said: “I never thought I’d end my career like this. I feel cheated.

“I am not asking anyone to forgive me because I am innocent.

“I’ve decided to not keep fighting against the UCI because it costs a lot of money.

“I don’t think it’s worth it to spend all of my family’s money for an answer they will give me in one or two years.”

>>> UCI releases names of 19 WorldTour teams for 2020

Pantano scored four victories during his eight-year career, including stage 15 of the Tour de France in 2016.

The last race he completed was the 2019 Paris-Nice, where he finished 54th overall.

Pantano then started the Volta a Catalunya but abandoned on the first stage – that was the last race of his cycling career.