UCI releases names of 19 WorldTour teams for 2020

The UCI has published the names of the 19 teams racing at WorldTour level, as cycling’s Premier League is due to increase in size.

Teams in the WorldTour will increase from 18 to 19, while two other teams will be invited to all top-tier events next season.

After a long wait, the UCI have now announced that French team Cofidis, Solutions Credits will make the step up to WorldTour from the Professional Continental division.

All other teams from the WorldTour will keep their current status, including the worst ranked WT outfits Dimension Data and Katusha-Alpecin (which is expected to change names as it merges with Israel Cycling Academy).

These 19 teams have all met the sporting criteria to hold WorldTour licences, the UCI said, but that their position in the WorldTour still needs to be confirmed by the Licence Commission in December, based on their administrative, ethical, organisational and sporting criteria.

The UCI made no mention of Arkéa-Samsic, the French second division team that applied for a WorldTour licence for 2020 alongside Cofidis.

The governing body also announced that two ProSeries teams – formerly known as Professional Continental – will be invited to all WorldTour events on the calendar.

Total-Direct Energie and Wanty Gobert-Tormans will be invited to ride all Grand Tours and other top-ranked events, but the UCI says participation is not obligatory and that invitations will be returned to the organiser if declined.

WorldTour teams for 2020

Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana (Kaz)

Bahrain-Merida (Brn)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

CCC Team (Pol)

Cofidis, Solutions Credits (Fra)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel)

EF Education First (USA)

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

Movistar (Esp)

Dimension Data (RSA)

Team Ineos (GBr)

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)

Sunweb (Ger)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)