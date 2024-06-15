Demi Vollering wins stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women ahead of Gaia Realini on mountaintop finish

The SD Worx-Protime rider produced yet another dominant climbing performance to take the opening stage and the overall lead of the race

Demi Vollering wins stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

It was a tough start for the riders at the Tour de Suisse Women, as the four-day stage race got underway with a short mountain stage in the Swiss Alps. It was a familiar sight on the final climb to Villars-sur-Ollon, as we once again saw Demi Vollering and her SD Worx-Protime team dominate the race with an emphatic victory on the opening stage.

After her team finished their final pull on the climb with just under 6km to go, the Dutch rider was hesitant to instantly go on the attack and it was Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) who forced the issue with a move of her own. Vollering followed the Italian rider and they worked together to close the gap to Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), who was the lone breakaway rider at the head of the race.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸