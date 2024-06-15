Demi Vollering wins stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women ahead of Gaia Realini on mountaintop finish

It was a tough start for the riders at the Tour de Suisse Women, as the four-day stage race got underway with a short mountain stage in the Swiss Alps. It was a familiar sight on the final climb to Villars-sur-Ollon, as we once again saw Demi Vollering and her SD Worx-Protime team dominate the race with an emphatic victory on the opening stage.

After her team finished their final pull on the climb with just under 6km to go, the Dutch rider was hesitant to instantly go on the attack and it was Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) who forced the issue with a move of her own. Vollering followed the Italian rider and they worked together to close the gap to Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), who was the lone breakaway rider at the head of the race.

They caught and passed the Swiss rider with the flamme rouge in sight and as they entered the final kilometre, Vollering came to the front with one final acceleration to distance Realini, with the Lidl-Trek rider unable to hold the wheel. She then continued to push on all the way to the line, taking every second possible for the general classification, before sitting up to celebrate her ninth win of the season so far.

More to follow...