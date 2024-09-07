Eddie Dunbar soars to victory on stage 20 of Vuelta a España

Irishman takes second stage win of this edition amid swirling clouds atop Picón Blanco as Primož Roglič defends red jersey

Eddie Dunbar celebrates winning stage 20 of the Vuelta a España 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla) took a second stage win at this year's Vuelta a España, as a late attack on stage 20 was enough to hold off the group of GC favourites.

The Irishman powered away from a depleted peloton on the upper slopes of the Picón Blanco climb, the final summit finish of the Vuelta and the end of a viciously hard queen stage.

Flo Clifford
