Egan Bernal wins first race since 2022 horror crash, Ineos Grenadiers win first race in 215 days

Bernal’s victory was also Ineos Grenadier’s first win in months

Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Egan Bernal took his first victory since his 2022 horror crash on Thursday, winning the Colombian National Time Trial Championships in Bucaramanga. It was also Ineos Grenadiers' first victory since July 2024, 215 days ago.

Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia, was severely injured in a collision with a bus in Colombia in January 2022. He suffered extensive injuries, including multiple fractures and a punctured lung, and said shortly afterwards that the incident nearly killed him.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

