Egan Bernal wins first race since 2022 horror crash, Ineos Grenadiers win first race in 215 days

Egan Bernal took his first victory since his 2022 horror crash on Thursday, winning the Colombian National Time Trial Championships in Bucaramanga. It was also Ineos Grenadiers' first victory since July 2024, 215 days ago.

Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia, was severely injured in a collision with a bus in Colombia in January 2022. He suffered extensive injuries, including multiple fractures and a punctured lung, and said shortly afterwards that the incident nearly killed him.

Bernal built back his fitness over the course of the last two seasons, and showed flashes of his former self last spring at several early season races. Writing on social media in the aftermath of Thursday's victory, Bernal admitted that he had considered finishing his career on several occasions after the crash.

"1347 days and a lot has happened since my last win, today NATIONAL TT CHAMPION," Bernal said. "I thought about retiring several times but one day I promised that if I won again, the first one would be dedicated to God for giving me a second chance at life. A lot of people are a part of this process and today I just want to say thank you."

Bernal beat his Ineos Grenadiers teammate, Brandon Rivera, to the Colombian title, completing the 42.2 kilometre course in 50:51, 29 seconds quicker than Rivera.

Last year Bernal showed signs that his competitive form was gradually returning, finishing on the podium at O Grand Camiño and the Volta a Catalunya in Spain. He was also fourth at the Tour de Suisse and impressed at Paris-Nice, finishing seventh overall.

Bernal’s victory in his home country this week was also his team's first win since Filippo Ganna won stage four of the Tour of Austria in July last year. Ineos endured their worst-ever season in 2024, finishing the campaign with just 14 wins.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was recently revealed that the team is looking for a second sponsor in order to help them compete once more with the “super teams” of the sport.