Geraint Thomas 'helps a brother out', aiding Mark Cavendish's valedictory Giro d'Italia stage win
Cavendish now has one final Giro stage win. Will he get one final Tour de France equivalent in July?
There was no logical reason for Geraint Thomas to be on the front of the Giro d'Italia peloton with 2km to go on the final stage. The Welshman had already all but conceded the overall win to Primož Roglič on Saturday night; the race was inside the magical 3km mark, so there would be no time lost should misfortune occur; and Ineos Grenadiers does not have a sprinter.
Logic was not at play. Thomas, who turned 37 this Giro, the veteran of 18 Grand Tours, was just trying to do something special for his compatriot, former teammate, and long-term friend Mark Cavendish, who turned 38 this Giro.
It was something special indeed. Cavendish had not yet won in 2023, since signing for Astana-Qazaqstan, and will retire at the end of 2023, so this was his final chance at the Giro. In a scene reminiscent of Bradley Wiggins riding on the front for Cavendish at the 2012 Tour de France, in the yellow jersey, Thomas took to the front, sensing that Astana needed the extra help.
2km later, Cavendish sprinted to the line from the perfect position, clear of any other riders, and triumphed in Rome, to take his first win since the British National Championships last June.
"I made the prediction [of Cavendish winning] on Watts Occuring [his podcast] so I had to make it happen, you know," Thomas explained on GCN+ post-stage. "I was just there and I saw they only had Luis León [Sanchez] with him and I thought ‘help a brother out’."
That turn from Thomas did not win the stage for Cavendish, his 17th Giro stage win in a storied, starry career - that was Cavendish's final turn of speed which saw him power to victory by several bike lengths - but it did show what kind of human Thomas is. Also, how much Cavendish is valued in the peloton.
The pair first raced together two decades ago, and, remarkably, they both made it to the top of the sport and continue to be there, evidence of British cycling's golden age, still extant.
"I’m super happy," Cavendish said. "It was a long hard slog to get to the end of the Giro. We felt close a couple of times before. My boys did incredible, and my friends did incredible. We just had some great friends today. Long term friends. I’m pretty emotional.
"My first Grand Tour victory was in 2008 in the Giro. Down in Reggio Calabria. To win here in Rome, it’s beautiful. That’s a bucket list sprint to be able to do, outside the Coliseum. I’m so happy, so happy."
For Cavendish, a 17th Giro stage win and a first win of 2023 must come as a great relief, he might be happy, but it is far from the final moment in the sun, that it could be for another rider. The win in Rome helps add to his reputation as the best sprinter in bike racing history, but it cannot be the end.
The only thing that matters in 2023, his final year as a professional bike rider, is one more Tour de France stage. At present, the Manxman has 34, the same number as Eddy Merckx, but just one more would drag him above the greatest rider of all time to his own little step.
That is why Astana-Qazaqstan signed him. That feels like why Cavendish is still riding, why he has raced over 50 times this season. Because of that Tour win, which could come in Nogaro, in Bordeaux, or at the last moment in Paris, as happened at the Giro.
On the evidence of Friday's stage, Cavendish has the speed and power to win one more time at the Tour, although the level of sprinting will be undoubtedly higher on the biggest scene of them all. But as Rome showed, Cavendish is a rider for the biggest scenes.
Some extra help from some of those friends in the peloton that he has made over the past 20 years would help, but the 38-year-old has it in him to sprint to victory, as we saw on Sunday. One last time for Cavendish at the Tour. Who could rule it out?
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Charlotte Kool wins final stage of RideLondon-Classique to seal overall victory
Kool edges out Dyget and Van der Duin in bunch sprint
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Cavendish claims victory on last stage after 'long, hard slog' of a Giro d’Italia
Cavendish won from a bunch sprint as Primož Roglič sealed overall victory
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Who's leading the Giro d'Italia 2023 after stage 20?
Primož Roglič takes the pink jersey from Geraint Thomas
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Giro d'Italia live: Alberto Dainese wins stage 17 in tight photo finish
It will almost definitely be a sprint in Caorle at the end of the day
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From drawing to Giro d'Italia in 2 months: How SunGod reinvented Geraint Thomas' iconic sunglasses
The glasses, GTs, have been seen on the Welshman's face throughout his impressive Giro d'Italia run
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It's nice to be back in pink': Geraint Thomas returns to lead at Giro d'Italia as GC battle finally catches fire
Ineos Grenadiers rider will try and leave it all on the road in the days ahead after he climbs back into pink jersey
By Adam Becket • Published
-
João Almeida pounces on Monte Bondone to take Giro d’Italia stage 16 victory
Geraint Thomas puts in late attack to reclaim maglia rosa and finish second on tough mountain top finish behind Portuguese climber
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: João Almeida wins on Monte Bondone; Geraint Thomas reclaims overall lead
Join us for live updates from stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia to Monte Bondone
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Here are all the riders and staff fined at the Giro d'Italia 2023 up to stage 16
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
Giro d’Italia 2023: Five things we learned from week two
After a hugely impressive spring campaign, Ben Healy shows no signs of slowing down as the season continues
By Tom Thewlis • Published