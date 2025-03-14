'I got the word to go all in': Fredrik Dversnes outwits chasers to win Tirreno-Adriatico stage five
Uno-X Mobility rider hangs on by the skin of his teeth for a memorable win in Italy
Uno-X Mobility rider Fredrik Dversnes pulled off a hard-fought, touch and go victory on Tirreno Adriatico stage five, hanging on by the skin of his teeth against an elite band of pursuers.
The Norwegian rider proved the strongest of the day's early break, on what was another 200km-plus day, this time from Ascoli Picena to Pergola.
There were multiple attacks and attempts to pull him back on the final climb of the Monterolo, by riders including Juan Ayuso and Tom Pidcock.
Although the small chasing bunch came within a few seconds of him, they were unable to make the final catch.
"I got the word from my sports directeur to go all-in," Dversnes explained afterwards.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) led in the bunch sprint seven seconds behind, with Roger Adrià (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) third.
Race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) retained his leader's jersey, despite having to stop and wait for a replacement bike with only 200m to go, following a mechanical failure.
More to follow...
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
