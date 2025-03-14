'I got the word to go all in': Fredrik Dversnes outwits chasers to win Tirreno-Adriatico stage five

Uno-X Mobility rider hangs on by the skin of his teeth for a memorable win in Italy

Fredrik Dversnes wins Tirreno Adriatico stage five
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Uno-X Mobility rider Fredrik Dversnes pulled off a hard-fought, touch and go victory on Tirreno Adriatico stage five, hanging on by the skin of his teeth against an elite band of pursuers.

The Norwegian rider proved the strongest of the day's early break, on what was another 200km-plus day, this time from Ascoli Picena to Pergola.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest