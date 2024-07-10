'I really believed I was going to die’ - Jonas Vingegaard resurrected at Tour de France

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider out-sprinted Tadej Pogačar to win stage 11 and ignite his Tour defence

Jonas Vingegaard after stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

To ape Lenin, there are days where nothing happens, and hours where days happen. That’s how it felt on stage 11 of the Tour de France, when after the famine of Tuesday’s quite dull sprint stage, came the flood of the Massif Central epic. 

The result, in the end, on paper, suggested not much changed. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains in the yellow jersey, with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) over a minute behind. However, the vibes seems to have changed. Vingegaard, the two-time defending champion, is back, and, crucially, he won the stage, beating Pogačar in a two-up sprint.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

