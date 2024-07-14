'I'm not disappointed and I don't regret anything': Jonas Vingegaard fights on at Tour de France despite time loss

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider lost time again for a second consecutive day in the Pyrenees on Sunday, but will keep challenging

Jonas Vingegaard finishes stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

Nothing will come of nothing. It's an aphorism from the very first scene of King Lear but also applicable to the current, very live Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard cannot simply do nothing and wait for Tadej Pogačar to keep riding away. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider has to attempt to challenge him, to take the fight to him, or it would be a Tour de France wasted. This isn't the Giro d'Italia, where UAE Team Emirates' Pogačar could simply ride away - although he still is, to an extent - but instead here, at the greatest race of all, there is a rider close to his level who is prepared to try and match him.

