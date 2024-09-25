900 metres of climbing over 53 kilometres: The World Championships mixed team relay will have you on the edge of your seat

In its fifth year, will the mixed TTT finally emerge into a must-watch event?

Switzerland in the mixed relay team time trial at Glasgow 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

On Wednesday afternoon, the hardest mixed team relay time trial ever at the World Championships takes place in Zürich.

The event having only been introduced in 2019, you might be thinking 'what is the mixed team relay time trial?', 'I haven't watched any of the others to compare', or 'what's the point?', but the event could be one of the most explosive races at the 2024 Worlds. Over 53.6km from Zürich to Zürich, on a loop of the same city course as will be employed in the road races, the teams will need to maintain a tight formation over 894 metres of climbing. It will be fascinating.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest