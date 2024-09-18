UCI Road World Championships 2024 - time trial courses

Your ultimate guide to the routes for all the time trials at the 2024 Zürich Worlds

Chloe Dygert on her way to her second World TT title in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

The elite time trials at the UCI Road World Championships 2024 in Zürich taken place on the opening Sunday - 22 September - with the women's race occurring first, followed by the men's.

Both are over hilly, but not mountainous, courses that finish in the centre of Zürich, the biggest city in Switzerland, with Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Chloe Dygert of the USA looking to defend their titles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventDateTime
U23 Men23 September2:45pm
Junior men23 September9:15am
Junior women24 September8:30am
Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventDateTime
Mixed handbike21 September5:15pm
Women B22 September10:00am
Women C4-522 September10:00am
Men B23 September12:15pm
Men C4-523 September2:45pm
Women C1-324 September11:00am
Women H3-524 September11:00am
Men C1-324 September11:00am
Women H1-224 September4:00pm
Women T1-224 September4:00pm
Men T1-224 September4:00pm

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest