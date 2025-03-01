'It's a bit surreal' says Søren Wærenskjold of Het Nieuwsblad victory

Uno-X's Nieuwsblad winner reveals he was a last-minute call-up for the race due to the weather conditions

Søren Wærenskjold celebrates on the podium with the winner&#039;s trophy
Søren Wærenskjold celebrates on the podium with the winner's trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Sixteen years after Thor Hushovd gave Norway its debut victory in Het Nieuwsblad, Søren Wærenskjold admitted it felt ‘a bit surreal’ to have emulated his compatriot, especially as he’d come to Opening Weekend with Sunday’s Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on his programme rather than Saturday’s big race.

‘I’m pinching myself, I came to Belgium for Sunday’s race and this one rarely ends in a sprint,’ said the Uno-X Mobility rider, who got a late call-up at the expense of teammate Markus Hoelgaard because the headwind made a bunch finish much more likely than it usually is for Nieuwsblad.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

