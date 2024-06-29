'It's like I'm having a heartache right now': Inside the hardest ever Tour de France opening stage

Tour de France peloton reacts to a brutal opening stage in central Italy with heat and humidity levels preventing riders from performing to their usual levels

Tour de France 2024 stage one in Rimini
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

There are various ways the Tour de France could start, such as a short prologue, a longer time trial or a bunch sprint. The 2024 edition chose none of those tried-and-tested options, instead plucking for a brutal opening stage that the peloton has declared the toughest ever way to begin a Grand Tour.

More than 3,500 climbing metres were packed into a 206km route from Florence to Rimini, with temperatures nudging almost 40C in central Italy. Dsm-firmenich PostNL scored a memorable one-two, Frenchman Romain Bardet claiming his first ever yellow jersey after he and his young teammate Frank van den Broek pulled off a team masterclass.

