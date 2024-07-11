'It's terrible': The curse of Primož Roglič strikes again at the Tour de France

The Slovenian's hopes of winning yellow appear over, yet again

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
inNews

Boom, splat, whatever onomatopoeic sound takes your fancy, it’s happened again. Primož Roglič’s Tour de France hopes appear to have ended how he least wanted, but how it always seems to: with a crash. 

Stage 12 of the 2024 Tour was another snooze-fest, despite the lumpy parcours, following the trend of this edition of good days being really good and bad days being really bad. With the breakaway of four caught – at least there was a break today – a small traffic island 10km from the finish in Villenueve-sur-Lot saw the peloton split in two, half going left, half going right. It was unremarkable in how common an exercise this was for professional bike riders.

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

