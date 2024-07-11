'It's terrible': The curse of Primož Roglič strikes again at the Tour de France
The Slovenian's hopes of winning yellow appear over, yet again
Boom, splat, whatever onomatopoeic sound takes your fancy, it’s happened again. Primož Roglič’s Tour de France hopes appear to have ended how he least wanted, but how it always seems to: with a crash.
Stage 12 of the 2024 Tour was another snooze-fest, despite the lumpy parcours, following the trend of this edition of good days being really good and bad days being really bad. With the breakaway of four caught – at least there was a break today – a small traffic island 10km from the finish in Villenueve-sur-Lot saw the peloton split in two, half going left, half going right. It was unremarkable in how common an exercise this was for professional bike riders.
But this time, disaster was to strike. An Astana-Qazaqstan rider collided with the raised pavement in the centre of the road, but most riders, almost everyone, avoided the domino crash. But not Roglič. Of course not Roglič.
In 2021, a year on from having yellow ripped from his shoulders by his compatriot Pogačar on the penultimate day time trial, Roglič crashed with 10km to go in an opening week stage and was shortly out of the race; in 2022, ditto, registering a DNF by stage 15; 2023 he was left at home; and now this, 2024, with a new team, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, fully dedicated to him, and two crashes in two days.
On stage 11 – yes, yesterday – he fell in the final two kilometres but remounted, and 24 hours on he was tumbling to the ground once more. He finished 2:27 behind stage winner Biniam Girmay of Intermarché-Wanty and, more crucially, his GC rivals, slipping from fourth to sixth on GC. He’s now 4:42 off Pogačar, his hopes as good as extinguished. Yellow, so coveted and desired, is stubbornly elusive, perhaps forever.
“Well, it’s terrible obviously, a leader crashing and after yesterday also,” his team DS Rolf Aldag said, the veteran sports director controlling spokesperson duties while Roglič was attended to by his medical team. “He came to the finish line but he lost some time. That was not good, certainly we wanted to avoid that. It’s never good, it’s never nice and it certainly wasn’t the plan.”
The Curse of Roglič is something his new employers are becoming well acquainted to, only seven months into their relationship. He was concerningly off the pace at March’s Paris-Nice, crashed in that crash at April’s Itzulia Basque Country, and has lagged in the Tour’s first half, despite winning June’s Critérium du Dauphiné.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
At Visma-Lease a Bike, the team who refer to him as ‘The King’ after he delivered 74 wins over eight seasons, they were empathetic for their former teammate, even if his fall gives Jonas Vingegaard a more comfortable cushion in the fight for a Tour podium, and also reduces the battle for yellow to three. “I feel really sorry for him – he’s had so much bad luck like this already before,” Wout van Aert said. “A GC shouldn’t be decided on a stage like this.” Frans Maassen, so often the DS in the car accompanying Roglič, sighed: “It’s really shit for Primož. We want him to have some good luck.”
Pogačar, nine years his countryman’s junior, was just as sympathetic. “It was a big shock. Shit news, bad news, and I’m really disappointed and sad for him. He was looking better every day in this Tour, and was coming strongly into this second week. I wish him the best, I hope he didn’t injure himself. Everyone knows he’s a big fighter.”
The apparent voodoo afflicting Roglič needs to be put into context: he’s won the Vuelta a España three times, been victorious in the Giro d’Italia, and has won a combined 19 stages in the three Grand Tours – almost an entire three-week race. But the Tour continues to resist him, obdurately pushing back against his advances, slamming its figurative doors in his face each and every time he seeks out its top step. It’s not even a love-hate relationship anymore, but an association where there’s one only willing party – and that party is approaching 35 years of age; only one rider, Firmin Lambot in 1922, has won the race within five years of his 40th birthday. And he wasn’t competing against generational talents like Roglič is.
It’s not known how serious Roglič’s latest injuries are – Aldag, ever the compassionate one, stressed that the importance was Roglič’s health and not whether or not he will continue in the race – but he does not need an x-ray scan to diagnose the prognostic of his maillot jaune chances: they’re over, barring a Roglič redemption and a Pogačar collapse that would eclipse Planche des Belles Filles of 2020. “We will have different thoughts on fighting for the podium depending on how he is and if he can continue or not,” Aldag said. “We will have to listen to our medical team and what they think and can do. We will see what tomorrow brings.”
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.
Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.
-
-
Mark Cavendish 'upset and angry' after being relegated for 'deviation' on Tour de France stage 12
The Astana-Qazaqstan rider originally finished fifth, before being relegated
By Adam Becket Published
-
Review: Specialized Roubaix SL8 Expert, built for long, long days in the saddle
We put the latest version of Specialized's enduring pothole tamer through its paces
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Mark Cavendish 'upset and angry' after being relegated for 'deviation' on Tour de France stage 12
The Astana-Qazaqstan rider originally finished fifth, before being relegated
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Now it’s better if I don’t look at my phone': Biniam Girmay becomes a Tour de France superstar
The Eritrean won a third Tour stage of 2024 on Thursday, stamping his authority on the race
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de France team has 11 bikes stolen overnight from hotel
The preferred bikes of three of TotalEnergies's riders were robbed
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Fred Wright says he may have 'fallen victim' to 'sickness going round in the peloton' after missing Tour de France time cut
Wright suspects illness behind stage 11 struggles in the Massif Central as Mark Cavendish’s main leadout man abandons race due to Covid-19 infection
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Rod Ellingworth 'totally open' to Mark Cavendish making Tour of Britain appearance
'There will always be a place for Mark' says race director after Cavendish’s Tour de France record breaking triumph in Saint-Vulbas
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'They’ve been playing the victim but we don’t really buy into this': Tadej Pogačar's team raise war of words with Jonas Vingegaard
It's the Tour of Mind Games and Tadej Pogačar's UAE-Team Emirates are on the back foot
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'Serene and calm' Remco Evenepoel matures into Tour de France GC rider
Belgian Soudal Quick-Step rider lost time on stage 11, but takes confidence from a solid display in the Massif Central
By Adam Becket Published
-
'That was the worst day of my life' - Fred Wright finishes outside time limit on Tour de France stage 11
The Bahrain Victorious rider was alone for much of Wednesday's stage after suffering early on
By Adam Becket Published