Julian Alaphilippe aiming to fight 'until the end' as Quick-Step career winds down

Former two-time World Champion will leave home of ten years at end of the season

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
The curtain has nearly fallen on Julian Alaphilippe’s Soudal Quick-Step career, but the Frenchman has no intention of simply stepping away from the limelight quietly. Alaphilippe is determined to end his time in blue and white with a bang, starting with the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal in Canada later this week. 

When the organisers of the two Canadian WorldTour races held a press briefing with the lead riders on Wednesday, Alaphilippe had no qualms in admitting that he had arrived in North America fatigued. Although given the relentless nature of the recent Tour of Britain Men, and difficult weather conditions in northern England, it is no wonder that he was feeling it on arrival. 

