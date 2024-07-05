Julien Bernard fined after stopping to kiss wife at Tour de France

Frenchman sanctioned 200CHF, but says he would do it again

Julien Bernard waving to the crowds at the Tour de France
Tom Davidson
By
published

Lidl-Trek rider Julien Bernard has received a fine of 200CHF (£174) after he pulled up at the side of the road and embraced his family on stage seven of the Tour de France

The French rider was sanctioned for "unseemly or inappropriate behaviour during the race and damage to the image of the sport", according to the race jury's report. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

