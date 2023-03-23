Kaden Groves sprints to victory on stage four of the Volta a Catalunya
Australian takes first win for new Alpecin-Deceuninck team ahead of Bryan Coquard
Kaden Groves won the sprint at the end of a lumpy stage four of the Volta a Catalunya on Thursday, accelerating past Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) in the final hundred metres.
The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider took his first win for his new team, powerfully kicking past the rest of the field in a messy sprint at the end of a day which saw over 2400 metres of climbing.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) remained safely in the peloton to continue his lead in the general classification, closely shadowed as before by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step).
Alpecin-Deceuninck had a slow start to the season, with no victories or even a podium finish until Tirreno-Adriatico a fortnight ago. Now, at the end of March, the Belgian squad has five wins, and looks ready to compete across Europe.
Ineos Grenadiers looked all day like it was riding to set up Ethan Hayter, but in the end the British rider was squeezed out in the run in, eventually finishing 25th.
Catalunya does not have the deepest sprinting field, due to the calendar and the amount of climbing in the race - even stage four, a relatively flat day, had 2437 vertical metres - but Groves will be happy with the victory, his third at WorldTour level.
Adam is Cycling Weekly's senior news and feature writer
